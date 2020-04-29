BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

Very few manufacturers offer a diesel engine now, especially for hatchbacks, in the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket.

With the BS6 era, diesel-powered vehicles, especially in the lower spectrum have taken a backseat. The estimated cost hike above a corresponding BS4 model was pegged at over Rs 1 lakh. This has ensured that most manufacturers opt-out of the small diesel bandwagon. These include manufacturers like Toyota who discontinued the 1.4-litre D4d, Tata who did away with the 1.05-litre Revotorq engine, and Maruti who entirely gave up on diesel engines. At present, below Rs 10 lakh, it is hard to find a car, especially a hatchback with a diesel powertrain. If post lockdown, you are eyeing a diesel hatchback with a budget of Rs 10 lakh, we have compiled a list for you. Take a look.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel

Introduced late last year, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios came with BS6 petrol as well as diesel engines. In fact, it was the first small car (every other manufacturer had their eyes peeled out) to come with a BS6 diesel. The 1.2-litre diesel makes 73hp of power and 190Nm. One can opt for a 5-speed manual or AMT with this engine. We’ve driven both and been impressed with the car. The Nios diesel prices start from Rs 6.75 lakh for the manual and Rs 7.90 lakh for the AMT, ex-Delhi.

Tata Altroz diesel

The Tata Altroz diesel has an engine borrowed from the Nexon. However, it is detuned for use here. This 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine makes 88hp of power and 200Nm. One can order this engine only with a 5-speed manual transmission. The base Altroz diesel, at Rs 6.99 lakh, is even more affordable than the Grand i10 Nios listed above. The top variant is priced at Rs 9.34 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Ford Figo diesel

Ford was one of the very few manufacturers whose BS6 price hikes barely registered. Yes, the cars are still absolute value-for-money and more so now because others either don’t have a diesel or have priced it way higher. The 98hp/215Nm, 1.5-litre engine is also the most powerful here. Ford though only offers the car with a 5-speed manual transmission. Prices begin from Rs 6.86 lakh and go up to Rs 7.85 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Well, this is about it. Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i20, Tata Tiago, Toyota Etios Liva and all these hatchbacks are now either discontinued or pure petrols. The upcoming Honda Jazz BS6 will be available with a diesel engine. However, since the prices or specifications aren’t out yet, we haven’t mentioned it here. In the coming times, we might see less of diesel engines with hatchbacks. This calls for another story, doesn’t it? Well, bookmark this page and you will not be disappointed.

