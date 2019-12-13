BS6 Volvo XC40 petrol launched in India: Prices, specs, features and more!

Volvo Cars have finally introduced a petrol engine in the line-up of the XC40 SUV. Introduced in the T4 grade, the petrol engine is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit capable of churning out 190 hp of power along with 300 Nm of peak torque. This engine is BS6 compliant and is paired to an 8-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox. The Volvo XC40 petrol, in the T4 grade, has been priced at Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The same has been introduced solely in the R-Design trim.

The diesel derivatives of the XC40 gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which is good for 190 hp along with 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The same is available in two variants i.e. Momentum and inscription. Prices of these are Rs 39.90 lakh and Rs 43.90 lakh respectively.

In the T4 grade, the Volvo XC40 comes with a host of features. The list includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 9-inch, vertical touchscreen in the central console. The feature list also includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, two-zone climate control, power-tail gate, hands-free parking along with power tail-gate among others.

The Volvo XV40 T4 also comes with a 14-speaker, 600W sound system tuned by Harman Kardon. It also gets radar-based safety systems which come with the Volvo's City Safety and steering assist.

The Volvo XC40 is available with six exterior colour options namely Crystal White Pearl, Bursting Blue, Glacier Silver, Onyx Black, Thunder Grey and Fusion Red

“The XC40 T4 R-Design is our first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment. XC40 is the first ever luxury car to win the ‘Premium Car Award 2019 by ICOTY’. It is also the ‘European Car of the Year 2018’. Our attractive pricing for the R-Design will gain a lot of traction for this variant. We are conscious of the customer’s preferences in features and made this entry level variant fully loaded.” said Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.