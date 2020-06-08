BS6 compliant vehicles to show green sticker starting October 2020: All details

Earlier, the government said that from April 1, 2019, all motor vehicles will be fitted with tamper-proof, high security registration plates (HSRP) that will be fitted on inside the windshield of each newly manufactured vehicle. Now, all BS6 vehicles need to have a green sticker, providing registration details starting 1st October, 2020.

By:Published: June 8, 2020 11:00:13 AM

Very recently, the government has mandated a one cm green sticker in all BS6 compliant motor vehicles. The order will come into force from October 1, 2020 and the said sticker will providing registration details of respective vehicles. “…Vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms shall have 1 cm green strip at the top in the third registration plate,” as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The said order was issued amending the Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) order, 2018. Previously, the government said that from April 1, 2019, all motor vehicles will be fitted with tamper-proof, high security registration plates (HSRP). This HSRP or third number plate will be fitted on inside the windshield of each newly manufactured vehicle by the manufacturers. Under the HSRP, a chromium-based hologram is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates both at the front and back sides of a vehicle, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number with a minimum of 10 digits into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left of the registration plate.

The third number plate will also have colour coding for the fuel used in the vehicle. The colour coding is done in order to detect polluting vehicles from the non-polluting ones. A Road Transport and Highways Ministry official said it has been brought-forth that the BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated from April 1, 2020, provide for strict emission norms, and requests were to made to have distinct identification for such vehicles as is being made in other countries.

“Accordingly, a feature in form of a unique strip of green colour of 1 cm wide on top of the existing third registration sticker for the purpose of BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type i.e. — for petrol or CNG, which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour sticker — will have a green strip of 1 CM on top has been mandated,” he said.

