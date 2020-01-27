BS6 BharatBenz trucks and buses launched: More fuel efficient and lower running costs

BharatBenz has become the first truck maker in the country to launch BS6 vehicles. The BS6 vehicle range production began a couple of months ago. While the vehicles were launched today, it will be sometime before they become commercially available. No prices were revealed but we think there will not be much of a hike. BharatBenz followed a no price hike policy from BS3 to BS4. Pre-bookings have started but then the delivery will depend on BS6 fuel availability.

BharatBenz also introduced its new Proserv customer service platform. Real-time tracking, as well as fleet management, are being provided. What's more, one can also do advance bookings, 24x7 RSA and also online payment options for service and more.

As far as the trucks are concerned, they as well as the buses have been given an overhaul in terms of looks. BharatBenz claims a 10 per cent fuel economy gain while the service costs have been lowered by six per cent. Speaking of which, the service interval too has gone by 10k kilometres. It now stands at 60,000km. BharatBenz offers an eight-year warranty now on the products and a 10-year annual maintenance program.

As far as the BS6 tech is concerned, the company is using a SCR. Addition of AdBlue is required but there is no EGR involved. This, in turn, has kept costs low. Cruise control, driver fatigue monitoring and seat belt reminders too have been added. Safety-wise dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, camera as well as pedestrian protection compliance is standard with all the vehicles. This works in favour of fellow road users as well as reduces the stress on the driver.