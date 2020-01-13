Isuzu offering 8-year extended warranty on BS-IV mu-X SUV until stocks last

Isuzu mu-X SUV is now available with an eight-year warranty package which includes three years extended warranty on the powertrain and five years of comprehensive warranty and free periodic maintenance at no additional cost. The warranty package is being offered on the BS-IV model of the mu-X. These can be purchased and registered until the 31st March 2020 or until stock lasts, whichever occurs first. Also, the new warranty package is transferable.

The extended warranty of 3 years/50,000 km (whichever occurs earlier) on the Isuzu mu-X powertrain, comes in addition to the ‘5ecure’ comprehensive warranty package, which offers a comprehensive warranty and free periodic maintenance for 5 years or 1,50,000 km (whichever occurs earlier).

Isuzu first rolled out the eight-year extended warranty programme for the BS-IV mu-X in mid-December 2019 and offered it until the 31st of the month. But now, the offer has been extended by about another three months until 31st March this year.

Isuzu had announced earlier that the production of its BS-IV models will be discontinued in end-December 2019. The manufacturer has also said that the prices of the BS-VI compliant mu-X and D-Max V-Cross would be increased by Rs 3-4 lakh. The mu-X currently retails at Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The mu-X competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The Isuzu mu-X facelift SUV was launched in India in two variants - 4X2 and 4X4 - in October 2018. Powering the 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift is a 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes 176 bhp and 390 Nm. It comes with six airbags as standard along with Hill Descent Control, ABS with EBD, Traction control system, Emergency Brake Assist and more.