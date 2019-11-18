BS-VI is one step closer to electrification: Anil Kumar, CEO, SEG Automotive

BS-VI is ever more closer than we expect it to be. Manufacturers are either joining the revolution or opting to discontinue products that might become more expensive with the transition. Few automakers have already got their vehicles out with this technology. One key player in this conversion will be SEG Automotive. SEG makes boost recuperation machines, starters and generators. The company says that they are ready with BS-VI compliant products for manufacturers. We caught up with Anil Kumar, the CEO of SEG Automotive, to know his thoughts about the BS-VI conversion and how it will affect the climate.

BS-VI will reduce the CO and CO2 levels greatly. It is such a big difference which is why India skipped BS-V emission norms and chose to go with BS-VI instead. The fuel too has been made available, at least in Delhi-NCR. CAFE or Corporate Average Fuel Economy norms will kick in 2021 and then second stage at 2023. CAFE basically calculates the efficiency as well as emissions of a vehicle and accordingly categorises it. The taxes will be higher if the vehicle's efficiency is low and emissions are more. Anil says that currently we are at 130gm/km CO2 level. The first level of CAFE norms will target 113gm/km. This will be achhieved by BS-VI norms as up to 60 per cent of emissions are reduced with its implementation. The second increment will target closer to 100gm/km. This will include the entire fleet of a manufacturer, for example all cars in Hyundai, Maruti and thereon. In your fleet, if you have an electric vehicle, then automatically the emissions for the group go down. Perhaps then a manufacturer may not have to try too hard at reducing their ICE vehicle's emissions. This in turn means that BS-VI is one step closer to electrification.

Anil says that reduction of emissions for ICE vehicles can be achieved through start-stop technology. The start-stop tech will find its way in more vehicles now. In the process, hybrids too will get more prominence. By 2025, out of the five vehicles sold worldwide, one car will be a hybrid. In Europe as well as China, there will be one hybrid in the three vehicles sold.