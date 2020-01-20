BS-VI Ashok Leyland truck deliveries commence: First batch delivered in Delhi

Ashok Leyland today delivered its first batch of BS-VI trucks to its customers, ahead of the implementation date of 1st April 2020. This first batch of BS-VI trucks was delivered in the Delhi-NCR region aligning with the BS-VI fuel availability in the country. For meeting the BS-VI emission standard, Ashok Leyland developed the iGen6 technology. Ashok Leyland has effectively met the BS-VI emission limits through a combination of iEGR technology and an SCR system.

“We at Ashok Leyland have believed in indigenously developing innovative engine technology and after-treatment solutions that suit Indian conditions. Our new BS-VI iGen6 technology developed in-house is suited for Indian operating conditions,” Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, said.

“In addition, we are also introducing our new range of modular trucks that will deliver superior customised solutions to customers. We are excited to bring such innovations which will not only help our customers with better profitability but, also have a positive environmental impact.”

India’s first all-electric heavy-duty 60-tonne truck by Infraprime Logistics is already in operation

In September this year, Ashok Leyland became the first in India to roll out its full range of heavy-duty trucks (GVW of 16.2T and above) with BS-VI compliance.

Earlier in June last year, Eicher Trucks and Buses announced the launch of India's first BS-VI compliant range, Eicher Pro 2000 series, expanding its range of light-duty trucks. Not only is the new range of trucks BS-VI emissions norms compliant, but it also features Bluetooth connectivity and touch-screen infotainment. Also, the 'smart' cabin has two driver configurations for added convenience and safety. The Eicher Pro 2000 series has also been available in BS-IV range across all markets.