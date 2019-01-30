Modified bright HID headlamps could land you in trouble: Crackdown starts in Kerala

Driving around in the city with those bright HID headlamps will now invite trouble in the state of Kerela. Not just a challan, the Motor Vehicles Department plans to go extreme in its crackdown against these headlamps. Anyone found with overtly bright HID headlamps will have their driving license and registration certificate canceled, according to a New Indian Express report. The department will now begin crackdown as the deadline set by the transport commissioner K Padmakumar is due to expire on 31st January.

"I have issued a direction to all the deputy transport commissioners in the state to constitute a team under each Regional Transport Officer. The team will conduct a drive from January 31, the date that we have given as a deadline. Since we have already served a public notification, an individual notice will be served to the owner. If they failed to remove it a show-cause notice will be served and the department will take the necessary steps to cancel the RC," Padmakumar told New Indian Express.

The state government's decision is backed by the High Court as under Section 52 of MVD Act, vehicles owners cannot alter their vehicle outside of the particulars on the registration certificate and those originally specified by the manufacturer.

Padmakumar opines that HIDs have been the cause of several accidents across the state as the bright light emitted from these headlamps blinds the motorists on the other side of the road leading to mishaps. All Deputy Transport Commissioners and RTOs have been ordered to take stringent action.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath has also said that the public can be a part of the MVD's drive by reporting such cases to the Regional Transport officers or to the department's email id with a picture.