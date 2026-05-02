Bridging the Gap: How HERE Technologies is taking Chinese automotive innovation to the global stage

At Auto China 2026, HERE Technologies solidified its role as a bridge for Chinese automakers entering global markets.

At the Auto China 2026 in Beijing, the shift towards software-defined vehicles (SDVs) touched a new high when HERE Technologies announced a series of partnerships and product launches aimed at bridging the gap between Chinese automotive innovation and global markets.

HERE and Baidu Maps

In the most significant move, HERE Technologies and Baidu Maps have announced a deep-reaching strategic tie-up designed to provide a seamless, end-to-end solution for global automakers looking to integrate advanced in-vehicle navigation and intelligent driving features into their fleets.

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By combining Baidu’s extensive data footprint and mapping expertise in China with HERE’s world-class global map data and location platform, the duo aims to solve a big pain point for the industry: fragmentation. HERE said that automakers can utilise a unified architecture to deploy high-definition maps and automated driving functions across different regions without the need to overhaul software stacks for every new market.

The partnership focuses on high-definition (HD) mapping and Navigate on Pilot (NOA) capabilities. As Chinese OEMs aggressively expand into Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas, they require a partner that understands both the domestic Chinese ecosystem and international regulatory and cartographic standards. “This collaboration represents a milestone in the globalisation of intelligent mobility,” a spokesperson noted at the Beijing event. “We are providing the digital central nervous system for the next generation of global cars.”

HERE and Lotus

The results of high-level mapping integration are already here. In a joint announcement, HERE and Lotus debuted the first overseas integrated navigation and Highway NOA (Navigate on Pilot) system by a Chinese-owned automaker.

Utilising HERE’s precision mapping data, the Lotus Eletre and Emeya models are now capable of advanced automated driving on select highways. This integration allows the vehicle to handle lane changes, merges, and exit-to-exit navigation autonomously under driver supervision. This marks a pivotal moment for the industry, proving that the sophisticated ‘intelligent driving’ features popular in the Chinese market can be successfully exported and localised for global roads.

AI-powered intelligence

HERE also introduced its next-generation ‘Live Map Intelligence’ at the show. This AI-powered platform is designed for NOA use cases, providing real-time updates on road conditions, speed limits, and lane-level changes. By processing vast amounts of sensor data through AI, HERE ensures that the digital map is a ‘living’ document, reflecting the reality of the road with sub-metre accuracy.

Complementing this is a partnership with Kotei. Together, HERE and Kotei are building ‘AI-native’ navigation systems tailored for the SDV era. This collaboration focuses on the user interface and the underlying software architecture, ensuring that the navigation system is not just a tool, but a core component of the car’s operating system.

The flurry of announcements in Beijing shows that the future of the automotive industry is no longer about the engine under the hood, but the data flowing through the dashboard. Through its massive tie-up with Baidu and its successful implementation with Lotus, HERE Technologies has positioned itself as a link between Chinese automotive innovation and the rest of the world.