Bridgestone, Lamborghini to develop supercar run-flat tyres for the Revuelto

Lamborghini has partnered with Bridgestone as its exclusive tyre partner for the new Revuelto, Lamborghini’s first-ever super sports V12 HPEV (High-Performance Electrified Vehicle). For the sports car, Bridgestone has developed bespoke Potenza Sport high-performance tyres which feature three electric motors powering the front wheels, and a V12 internal combustion engine powering the rear wheels.

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres, specifically developed for the Lamborghini Revuelto are available in 20, 21 and 22 inches for the Lamborghini Revuelto as well as with Run Flat Technology (RFT). This enables drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture – for 80km at 80kph with 0-bar pressure.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto is also available with the brand’s Blizzak LM005 winter tyre option guaranteeing outstanding grip on snow.

Developed and manufactured in Italy, the Lamborghini Revuelto’s Bridgestone tyres claim to be designed and tested at the company’s European R&D Centre, using Bridgestone’s Virtual Tyre Development technology. This sustainable approach enables a digital version of an in-development tyre to be created and tested virtually before building prototypes, leading to savings in raw materials and CO2 emissions during development.

The premium high-performance Potenza Sport tyres specifically developed for the Lamborghini Revuelto are available as mixed fitment with 265/35 ZRF20 on the front axle and 345/30 ZRF21 on the rear axle, as well as with 265/30 ZRF21 on the front and 355/25 ZRF22 on the rear, both featuring Run-flat Technology. On top, a performance combination has been designed as well, which features on front axle 265/35 ZR20 and on rear axle 345/30 ZR21 Potenza Sport (tubeless version). Bridgestone’s Blizzak LM005 tyres are available as an aftersales winter option which features on front axle 265/35 R20 and on rear axle 345/30 R21.