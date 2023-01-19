Bridgestone, Lamborghini to develop supercar run-flat all-terrain tyre for the Huracán Sterrato

The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tyre to feature Run-Flat Technology that can run for 80km at 80kmph with 0 bar pressure.

Bridgestone has been chosen as the sole and exclusive tyre partner for the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, providing All-Terrain and Winter fitments for the world’s first all-terrain super sports car equipped with a V10 engine and all-wheel drive powertrain.

Specifically designed for the unique engineering requirements of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, the new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyre offers maximum on-road and off-road performance. The tyre’s bespoke polymers, patterns, and tyre technologies have been developed to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato and maximize the fun of driving on and off the asphalt.

The custom-developed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyres are an exclusive fit for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, and just like the all-terrain supercar, Bridgestone’s new HRD supercar all-terrain tyre delivers several unique features. The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tyre to feature Run-Flat Technology (RFT), supporting drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture – for 80km at 80kmph with 0-bar pressure.

Also Read Lamborghini goes off-road with Huracan Sterrato

The bespoke Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is designed to provide versatile top performances wherever the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato goes, irrespective of the terrain.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 includes a new tyre compound designed to optimise grip, with a specific shoulder integrated for additional grip in deep gravel and mud. Meanwhile, the tread pattern on the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 has also been optimised for handling and performance without compromising off-road grip.

Steven De Bock, Vice President of Consumer Replacement and OE at Bridgestone EMIA, commented: “With the Dueler All-Terrain AT002, Bridgestone has created a bespoke tyre that perfectly complements the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. We’ve created a tyre that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel, and demanding terrains.”

These custom-designed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyres are available in two dimensions: 235/40 ZR19 (96Y) XL RFT for the front wheels, and 285/40 ZR19 (107Y) XL RFT for the rear. The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 will also be available as an aftersales winter option for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, available in 235/40 R19 96Y XL and 285/40 R19 107Y XL sizes.