Bridgestone India restarts tyre production at Indore, Pune: Ramp up to be phased

As government has relaxed the lockdown rules now in phase three, the manufacturing industry is back online with several automobile or component companies resuming production. Bridgestone India has also announced restarting operations at its manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune. The company has also resumed operations across most of its warehouses. Bridgestone India’s ramp-up has been planned in a phased manner, keeping the primary focus on the safety of its employees and secondly, to ensure continuity of business operations.

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese tyre manufacturer had shut down its operations at both plants, even before the nationwide lockdown, considering the safety of its employees, business partners and community.

Bridgestone says it continues to strictly follow the guidance and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), and government regulations. Also, the company has implemented thorough procedures and checklists, in accordance with the safety, and quality protocols for the prevention of occupational hazards ensuring social distancing and adequate protection of its employees and partners.

“Safety is our core value and remains a top priority even in these uncertain times. The safety of our people and partners is of utmost importance, and we are following all necessary protocols to ensure they remain safe,” Bridgestone India Managing Director, Parag Satpute said.

“Another major focus right now is for us to ensure business continuity, which is essential for the economy, as it tries to overcome the COVID-19 setback. We are being agile in our approach and continue to improvise as the situation evolves; however, what remains constant is our commitment to Safety and Quality. In this, we adhere to the global best practices from the Bridgestone Group.”

