Bridgestone India restarts tyre production at Indore, Pune: Ramp up to be phased

Bridgestone India has also announced restarting operations at its manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune. The company has also resumed operations across most of its warehouses.

By:Published: May 13, 2020 1:22:50 PM

bridgestone tyre

As government has relaxed the lockdown rules now in phase three, the manufacturing industry is back online with several automobile or component companies resuming production. Bridgestone India has also announced restarting operations at its manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune. The company has also resumed operations across most of its warehouses. Bridgestone India’s ramp-up has been planned in a phased manner, keeping the primary focus on the safety of its employees and secondly, to ensure continuity of business operations.

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese tyre manufacturer had shut down its operations at both plants, even before the nationwide lockdown, considering the safety of its employees, business partners and community.

Bridgestone says it continues to strictly follow the guidance and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), and government regulations. Also, the company has implemented thorough procedures and checklists, in accordance with the safety, and quality protocols for the prevention of occupational hazards ensuring social distancing and adequate protection of its employees and partners.

Also read: JK Tyre launches new smart tyre range with Bluetooth connectivity for improved fuel efficiency

“Safety is our core value and remains a top priority even in these uncertain times. The safety of our people and partners is of utmost importance, and we are following all necessary protocols to ensure they remain safe,” Bridgestone India Managing Director, Parag Satpute said.

“Another major focus right now is for us to ensure business continuity, which is essential for the economy, as it tries to overcome the COVID-19 setback. We are being agile in our approach and continue to improvise as the situation evolves; however, what remains constant is our commitment to Safety and Quality. In this, we adhere to the global best practices from the Bridgestone Group.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named 'Ronin': Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named 'Ronin': Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster

Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster

Hero Glamour BS6 prices increased: Honda SP125 rival costlier by this much

Hero Glamour BS6 prices increased: Honda SP125 rival costlier by this much

eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

Nissan Sunny and Micra discontinued: Reasons and possible replacement

Nissan Sunny and Micra discontinued: Reasons and possible replacement

Toyota dealerships resume partial operations: 171 showrooms, 146 workshops now open

Toyota dealerships resume partial operations: 171 showrooms, 146 workshops now open

Maruti 800: Top five things that elevated India's first people's car to an iconic status

Maruti 800: Top five things that elevated India's first people's car to an iconic status

Godzilla goes green: Nissan GT-R BS6 launched in India

Godzilla goes green: Nissan GT-R BS6 launched in India

Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari: Ricciardo, Sainz pipped to race alongside Leclerc in 2021

Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari: Ricciardo, Sainz pipped to race alongside Leclerc in 2021

Indian Scout, Scout Bobber available with flat discount of over Rs 4 lakh on on-road price

Indian Scout, Scout Bobber available with flat discount of over Rs 4 lakh on on-road price

Bentley resumes operations: More than 250 COVID-19 prevention practices in place at factory

Bentley resumes operations: More than 250 COVID-19 prevention practices in place at factory

MG Cyberster concept envisions new electric 2-seat sportscar: Successor to MG TF

MG Cyberster concept envisions new electric 2-seat sportscar: Successor to MG TF

Hero Super Splendor gets a price hike: Shine rival costlier by this much

Hero Super Splendor gets a price hike: Shine rival costlier by this much

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here's what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here's what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local authority orders

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local authority orders

Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

360-degree ecosystem with smart sales/service to boost India's EV adoption needs

360-degree ecosystem with smart sales/service to boost India's EV adoption needs

Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales

No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales