Bridgestone ‘Bookmyservice’ launched: Digital platform for booking contactless tyre services

With India unlocking gradually, tyre servicing will be a need due to the prolonged parking of vehicles. However, safety concerns may prevent customers from availing tyre services. This is where Bridgestone Bookmyservice holds relevance.

By:Published: June 24, 2020 4:43 PM

bridgstone tyres bookmyservice

Bridgestone India today announced the launch of ‘Bridgestone Bookmyservice’, a contactless tyre servicing platform that enables customers to make online appointments, saving them from spending unnecessary time in outlets by pre-planning their visits. The initiative also includes Bridgestone channel partners implementing appropriate social distancing measures at the outlets necessary in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tyre manufacturer sees tyre servicing as a need for many as the country gradually unlocks, due to prolonged parking of vehicles. Safety concerns, however, may defer customers from availing of this necessary service as they begin using vehicles again. This is where Bridgestone’s Bookmyservice comes into play.

Customers can make online bookings on bridgestonebookmyservice.in, select the preferred store in their vicinity, after which they’ll be sent an SMS confirming the booking with details on the store and its location.

As the economy reopens, customers would be more reliant on personal mobility, and therefore, digitisation of services becomes essential. This initiative is true to Bridgestone’s values as we enable the customers to avail services in a safe environment, Parag Satpute, Managing Director Bridgestone India, said.

Also read: JK Tyre launches new smart tyre range with Bluetooth connectivity for improved fuel efficiency

Bookmyservice not only enables the customers to plan their visits but also helps the dealer partners maintain social distancing norms in their outlets, Rajarshi Moitra Executive Officer, Consumer Business, Bridgestone India, said.

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese tyre manufacturer resumed operations in mid-May after remaining shut during the coronavirus pandemic. It has manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune. Bridgestone India’s ramp-up has been planned in a phased manner, keeping the primary focus on the safety of its employees and secondly, to ensure continuity of business operations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Apple CarPlay in Maruti Swift, Honda City to have these new features with iOS 14

Apple CarPlay in Maruti Swift, Honda City to have these new features with iOS 14

Updated Benelli TRK 502 images leaked: India launch and what to expect!

Updated Benelli TRK 502 images leaked: India launch and what to expect!

BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel launched at Rs 18.7 lakh: Honda Civic rival now with BlueLink features

BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel launched at Rs 18.7 lakh: Honda Civic rival now with BlueLink features

Honda Grazia BS6 launched: Suzuki Burgman rival price, specs, features

Honda Grazia BS6 launched: Suzuki Burgman rival price, specs, features

Now earn from your Maruti Suzuki car purchase: Rewards program extended to online transactions

Now earn from your Maruti Suzuki car purchase: Rewards program extended to online transactions

Continental smartphone-based car key to be introduced in 2021 models of three more car manufacturers

Continental smartphone-based car key to be introduced in 2021 models of three more car manufacturers

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift Test Drive Review: 1.0L turbo better than 1.6L?

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift Test Drive Review: 1.0L turbo better than 1.6L?

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate