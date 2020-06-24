Bridgestone ‘Bookmyservice’ launched: Digital platform for booking contactless tyre services

With India unlocking gradually, tyre servicing will be a need due to the prolonged parking of vehicles. However, safety concerns may prevent customers from availing tyre services. This is where Bridgestone Bookmyservice holds relevance.

Bridgestone India today announced the launch of ‘Bridgestone Bookmyservice’, a contactless tyre servicing platform that enables customers to make online appointments, saving them from spending unnecessary time in outlets by pre-planning their visits. The initiative also includes Bridgestone channel partners implementing appropriate social distancing measures at the outlets necessary in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tyre manufacturer sees tyre servicing as a need for many as the country gradually unlocks, due to prolonged parking of vehicles. Safety concerns, however, may defer customers from availing of this necessary service as they begin using vehicles again. This is where Bridgestone’s Bookmyservice comes into play.

Customers can make online bookings on bridgestonebookmyservice.in, select the preferred store in their vicinity, after which they’ll be sent an SMS confirming the booking with details on the store and its location.

As the economy reopens, customers would be more reliant on personal mobility, and therefore, digitisation of services becomes essential. This initiative is true to Bridgestone’s values as we enable the customers to avail services in a safe environment, Parag Satpute, Managing Director Bridgestone India, said.

Also read: JK Tyre launches new smart tyre range with Bluetooth connectivity for improved fuel efficiency

Bookmyservice not only enables the customers to plan their visits but also helps the dealer partners maintain social distancing norms in their outlets, Rajarshi Moitra Executive Officer, Consumer Business, Bridgestone India, said.

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese tyre manufacturer resumed operations in mid-May after remaining shut during the coronavirus pandemic. It has manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune. Bridgestone India’s ramp-up has been planned in a phased manner, keeping the primary focus on the safety of its employees and secondly, to ensure continuity of business operations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.