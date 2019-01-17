Breathe clean in your car! Sharp launches new car air purifier at Rs 16,500

Several cities in India, especially Delhi/NCR, are struggling with the problem of rising air pollution. While the government is working on policies that should help with cutting down harmful emissions, what can one do on a personal level? One - get an air purifier for your home and Two - one for your car as well. An average person who does their office commutes by car spends a considerable amount of time inside one. While some high-end cars come with in-built tech to tackle pollutants in the air inside the cabin, but most cars don't. That is where aftermarket car air purifiers come in and Sharp has just launched a new one.

Sharp today unveiled the new 'FP-JC2M-B' car air purifier, which the manufacturer say has been especially designed and built for India. Sharp Business System India Private Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Japan, aims to strengthen its presence in India and to expand its air purifier range in the country with the latest series of air purifiers and car air purifiers.

Sharp FPJC2 can be strapped on the centre arm rest

Sharp FP-JC2M-B car air purifier cleanses the air inside a car using dual technology of HEPA & Carbon filters which remove PM2.5 and other gaseous substances while Sharp-owned & developed Plasmacluster technology generates fresh air, eliminates toxic fumes, gases, moulds and reduces static electricity for clean and odourless air. The air purifier has a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 0.54 cubic metres per minute.

India’s first air purifier for cars: Amway launches ‘Atmosphere Drive’

The coverage area for FP-JC2M-B is 3.6 cubic metres, which is suitable for every kind of car and SUV. Unlike other car air purifiers, FP-JC2M-B can be placed on the centre armrest up front or at the rear seat and is strapped in place with a belt. The purifier is powered by a 12Volts Car Adapter and has four operation modes - Auto, Low, Medium and High according to various driving situations. FP-JC2M-B car air purifier features a clean air indicator and odour sensor with light dimmer option available.

Sharp FP-JC2M-B works silently and has a washable PM10 Pre Filter which can be used for a lifetime whereas Carbon embedded Dust Filter & Chemical Filter has a one-year life and is easily available when needs to be replaced. The purifier weighs in at just 1.1 kg. It is available to customers at Rs 16,500 and is available through offline sales & distribution networks all across India.