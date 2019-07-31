Breaking! 2019 Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill Passed: Traffic fines shoot up 20 times

The 2019 Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill has finally been passed in the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha today has given its nod to amend the provisions under the 1988 Motor Vehicles Act and the same bill was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this month. The bill was introduced in the year 2017 as well but it was rejected by Rajya Sabha. The 2019 Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill was presented by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and it targets at enforcing stricter penalties for road traffic violations. The new Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 has a long list of revised traffic rule penalties and these see an upward revision by up to 20 times.

Revised penalties under Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 - Part I

Going into the details, if you now drive your vehicle without a valid driving license, you will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 in comparison to the previous fine of Rs 500. That said, the fine, in this case, has been revised by 10 times. On the other hand, drink and drive, which is quite a common phenomenon among traffic rule violators in India will now attract a fine of Rs 10,000 against the previous set fine of Rs 2,000. Hence, in case you are drunk and are caught driving by a traffic cop, now be ready to pay a five-fold fine than before.

Revised penalties under Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 - Part II

Similarly, if you are not wearing a seat belt, now you will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 which was Rs 100 earlier. Driving without insurance will now attract a fine of Rs 2,000 compared to Rs 1,000 earlier and hence, the penalty, in this case, has been increased two times. As already mentioned, the new Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 aims to impose the penalties on the traffic rule offenders in a stricter way than before. As the fines shoot up by 20 times, the Government now makes sure that the violators need to think twice before breaking a rule that would eventually help in promoting road safety.

Meanwhile, let us know what do you think about the new bill?