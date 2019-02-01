Brand-new Maruti Suzuki Alto launching next year: New platform and new design!

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been one of India’s best selling cars for many years, but in the face of newer, fresher competition, the coveted small car segment king is now seemingly losing steam. However, there is a saviour in sight from Suzuki Japan which has announced that they will unveil the new-generation of the Maruti Suzuki Alto in October 2019. The launch of the new generation of the Alto will coincide with 40th anniversary of the Maruti Suzuki Alto that was first launched globally in October 1979.

Now the globally available Maruti Alto is in fact quite different from the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, that is unique to India and has a unique platform and motor. This version will actually serve as a replacement for the Suzuki Alto that was launched in October 2014. In Japanese spec the Suzuki Alto is available with a 660 cc motor that can be had in multiple states of tune. Interestingly, the new generation of the Maruti Suzuki Alto will be based on Suzuki’s new Heartect platform that currently underpins the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the all-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The new platform will not only help the new car save on weight but will also be stiffer meaning better dynamics for the new car. In fact, a globally available go-faster Alto is also expected to debut at the same time. Called the Alto Works, that is powered by a 64 hp 660 cc motor. Although this could debut a little later in the new-generation of the Alto sometime in 2020.

In India, the current generation of the Maruti Suzuki Alto has been on sale since 2012 with a 1.0 litre engine. Now, if Maruti Suzuki are interested in continuing the brand in India, this new Alto might be the only way forward considering that the current-generation of the Alto will not clear the upcoming crash test norms that are expected to set-in this October. We expect that the new Alto will make its first debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and be one of the headlines for the brand in the days to come.

Source: spyder7.com