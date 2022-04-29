Brabus 900 Limo SUV can do 320 kmph: Based on Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

If Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 felt sublime, here is it in a sinister look and more power with Brabus badges. It rides on 24-inch forged wheels.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a sheep in wolf’s clothes. Although, it wears a sheep all around on the inside. Yes, we are talking about the leather-wrapped cabin. But this luxury SUV is as sumptuous as a full-blown luxury limousine. Nevertheless, folks at Brabus felt that it still misses out on that wee-bit extra power, some more leather and premium trims on the interior, and a stealth appeal for the exterior. By adding all of it on the luxury behemoth, we get the new Brabus 900 – Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Design

A slew of carbon elements are installed on the outside – new fender flares, revised front fascia, rear diffuser insert and more. While these give the posh-looking Maybach a sinister appeal, add-ons assist in reducing the lift for improved high-speed stability. The inclusion of Brabus badges on D-pillars and “Shadow Chrome” trims accentuates the megaliner’s overall appeal.

Riding on a set of 24-inch Brabus Monoblock M “Platinum Edition” forged wheels, the Maybach GLS 600 has lost its subdued drama. Furthermore, to help it take a stance, Brabus has used Airmatic sports suspension units that can reduce the ride height by 25 millimetres.

Cabin

Interior is kept bespoke, and it is of course handcrafted to preserve the finest of details. Bi-colour theme, comprising black and beige, looks pleasant. Special seashell diamond stitching is exercised for the seats, floor mats, and trim elements.

The rear passengers have the most authority in this behemoth. The treatment for the rear compartment is enough to show the same. Brabus has used two seats that come straight from the first class of an expensive airline. These thrones feature heating & ventilation functionality along with massage function and memory setting.

Performance

The balance of performance and comfort is neatly achieved here, claims Brabus. The pompous SUV goes from standstill to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds.

Securing a 4.5L twin-turbo V8 under its hood, it boasts peak power output of 887 bhp and 1,250 Nm of peak torque. With a top-speed of 320 kmph, it can be roughly as quick as an aeroplane ride to Chandigarh from Delhi if speed limits are not taken into consideration.

