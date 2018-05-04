Brabham BT-62 Supercar launched: This 700 hp car will be designed to match your skill!

Brabham’s BT62 supercar has been lurking on the horizon for quite some time, and now, the makers of the Brabham BT-62 have finally unveiled it at an event in London. The Brabham BT62 is a supercar that the makers say is a tribute to their founder Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac and honours the legacy of the marque's greatest and most memorable cars. As promised, the BT62 supercar is bred purely for the track and is designed with the sole purpose of setting race-car-ish lap times with its naturally-aspirated 5.4-litre capacity V8 engine. Brabham have set the base price for the Brabham BT62 at an eye-watering Rs. 9.06 crore sans duties and local taxes. Although there is also an array of optional extras that you can have with the car, production of the Brabham BT62 will be limited to just seventy cars in recognition of Brabham's 70-year heritage.

Managing Director, David Brabham said, "It's with great pride that I honour and continue my father's legacy in revealing the next chapter in the evolving Brabham story. The team we have in place, and the vision it shares, provides a solid platform for Brabham Automotive to execute its long-term business strategy. Our first step to deliver on that strategy is the Brabham BT62, a car truly worthy of carrying the iconic Brabham name."

Brabham Automotive's Director of Technology and Engineering, Paul Birch said, "Created from a blank sheet of paper, our first car takes Brabham into an exciting new era, whilst honouring and upholding the marque's glorious past. Using contemporary materials, processes and technologies, and following a rigorous two-year engineering and development programme, the resulting BT62 is a car that demands total engagement and commitment from its driver, delivering immense reward and satisfaction."

A little-known fact about most supercars is that they are rebuilt using bits from other manufacturers. The Brabham BT-62, on the other hand, is built from the ground up and is crafted from lightweight carbon fibre. is crafted from lightweight carbon fibre. Power figures will not be the same on every car since Brabham automotive intend to handcraft each car specifically to the owner's capability and determination, through a unique driver development programme. Maximum output from the engine, however, has been rated to 700bhp of max power and 667 Nm of peak torque.