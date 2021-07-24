Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned luxury, sports cars: All details

Founded in 2020, Boys and Machines currently has a presence in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Pre-owned luxury car dealership Boys and Machines has announced the launch of its own dedicated service centre that will cater exclusively to all the servicing and maintenance needs of pre-owned high-end cars. Named as the ‘Workshop’, the said service centre will handle all after-sales car-care needs from scheduled maintenance and repairs to custom paint jobs and also, the fitting of body kits. The workshop that is located in Gurugram is spread across an area of 7,000 sq ft. The said facility is equipped to service various top-end luxury and sports cars under one roof. In addition, the service centre will also provide door-to-door vehicle service for the customers.

The company says that the customers can sign up for an annual maintenance contract with the Workshop after which they are assured of unparalleled attention to detail and the highest standard of service. The ‘Workshop’ has the capacity to service over 20 cars daily. Founded in 2020, Boys and Machines currently has a presence in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The company says that it exclusively buys and retails luxury cars and its portfolio includes cars from brands like Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi, Lamborghini, BMW and more.

The recently opened Workshop offers the following services:

Speaking on the announcement, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Director, Boys and Machines said that when the company was started, he wanted to create a brand that was more than just a pre-owned car dealership, he wanted to create a service proposition. He adds that when you invest in a luxury car, even if it’s pre-owned, you invest in an experience, and the opening of the Workshop is an extension of this philosophy. Chaturvedi says that spread over 7,000 square feet, the new facility is designed to meet all the after-sales needs of the customers and give their cars the care they deserve.

