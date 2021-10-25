Boys and Machines celebrates 1st anniversary: Plans to launch 3 new outlets in country

As Boys and Machines completes one year, the company now operates from a total of 4 touchpoints and is planning to increase the number to 7 by reaching 3 more cities - Chandigarh, Indore, and Ahmedabad.

Boys and Machines is a well-known name in the domain of pre-owned luxury cars. The company has today marked the completion of a successful year post debut. The firm was founded last year amid the pandemic by the founder Siddharth Chaturvedi. On the completion of one successful year, the company is aiming to reach Rs 100 crore of annual revenue by the end of FY23 and a revenue of Rs. 60-65 crore by as the current fiscal comes to an end in March 2022.

Boys and Machines is also planning to reinforce its growth goals with the expansion of sales and service networks across the country. Currently, the company operates from its four touchpoints, situated in Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In future, Boys and Machines will add three more dealerships to the list in cities, namely Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Indore.

Founder and Managing Director Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi said, “I am incredibly proud of how far we as a business have come in just 12 months. Setting up a business in the midst of a pandemic was daunting to say the least. But our success thus far is testament to our commitment, dedication and passion for creating a pre-owned car business that sets a new standard for customer service and experience.”

“While we can certainly take pride in what we have achieved in our first year, we have to at the same time look to the future. We have ambitious plans to build on our success in the years to come and are confident we can achieve all we have set out to do.” He added.

The pre-owned luxury car retailing firm has also sold rare supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan Aveo CV Special Edition. Talking of the exclusivity of this particular model, only three of these are available in the country. In fact, only 15 of such examples were allocated for the whole of the Asian market. It was also the company’s biggest ticket by far, as the Lamborghini Huracan Aveo CV Special Edition retailed for a whopping Rs. 2.89 crore. The brand has further facilitated the inclusion of other rares and classics in its inventory, such as the Porsche 911 Carrera, Hummer H2, Hummer H3, Rolls Royce Ghost, and Jaguar XKR.

