Boxing legend Muhammed Ali’s 1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow likely to sell for just Rs 34 lakh at auction

A 1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow convertible that once belonged to boxing legend Muhammed Ali is heading for auction by Bonhams. The vintage luxury automobile is estimated to fetch between $47,000 to $70,000 plus buyer's premium (approximately Rs 34.1 lakh to Rs 50.8 lakh) when it goes under the hammer on 5 October in Belgium. Only 272 Silver Shadow left-hand-drive convertibles were built by then-in-house coachbuilder H.J. Mulliner Park Ward in London. When it was first launched, the Silver Shadow was Rolls-Royce's most expensive, top-of-the-line model.

Muhammed Ali first bought his convertible Silver Shadow in December 1970 in New Jersey paying $16,000 (around Rs 12 lakh), which is about $105,000 in today's value (around Rs 76.14 lakh). According to Bonhams, Ali's boxing license was reinstated after remaining suspended for three years during the Vietnam War.

Muhammed Ali paid around 000 for his Silver Shadow in 1970 (Photo: Bonhams)

Ali's 1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow convertible boasts of several hand-built features and has walnut veneers, Connelly leather, Wilton carpeting, and other such luxury bits. Muhammed Ali bought the top-spec version of the Silver Shadow back then, Gregory Tuytens, motorcar specialist at Bonhams told Bloomberg, adding that many of the bespoke options ordered by him are still on the car.

The boxing prodigy was a known Rolls-Royce fan having owned several during his lifetime. He drove the Silver Shadow convertible for six years, following which it travelled from the US to Europe where the current owner put it up for grabs again.

The owner of the Ali's 1970 Silver Shadow has restored it to its finest, keeping it as original as possible. The convertible is powered by a 6.75-litre V8, which at the time of the car's debut could do 190 km/h. It has done 7160 km on the odo.

Four-door versions of the Silver Shadow are currently available for $10,000 to $20,000, while the latest convertible from Rolls-Royce, the Dawn, will set you back about $350,000 depending on finishes.