Bosch to suspend production for up to 10 days per month at powertrain plants in Q3

Auto components major Bosch on Friday said it will suspend production at its powertrain solution plants for up to 10 days per month during the third quarter (October-December) to align production with the market demand.

“In order to align production with sales requirements, the company, at its various plants belonging to powertrain solutions division, would continue to observe no-production days ranging up to 10 days per month per plant during the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal,” Bosch said in a regulatory filing.

In August, the company had temporarily halted production at its two plants separately for a total of 13 days to avoid piling up of inventory.

The company had suspended production at the Gangaikondan plant in Tamil Nadu for five days in August.

It had also suspended manufacturing activity at the Nashik plant in Maharashtra for eight days during the same month.

Earlier, the company had suspended all manufacturing operations at its plant at Bidadi for three days from August 1-3. In July, Bosch had suspended production at Jaipur and Bidadi plants for one day each.