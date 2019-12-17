Bosch device that can turn any pair of glasses into ‘smartglasses’ with HUD to display alerts & navigation

Bosch is working on a new HUD technology so drivers don't have to remove their hands off the steering wheel to tend to phone messages or get directions from the navigation system. But instead of introducing a specialised pair of glasses or tinkering with the instrument cluster of the car, Bosch is developing a tiny device that can be mounted on any pair of glasses to turn it into 'smartglasses' which projects information right in front of the users' eyes. The new tech called 'Bosch Smartglasses Light Drive' will be unveiled at the upcoming CES 2020 in January.

The entire HUD (head-up display) weighs less than 10 grams and uses a microelectromechanical scanner to bounce light off a holographic element built into the lens directly onto the retina. When the system is turned off, the lens is completely transparent and it can also work with prescription glasses. Bosch says the image will always be in focus and bright enough to see in broad daylight. Also, the brightness level is adaptive to ambient lighting.

The system can be used as a little HUD that can pop up messages, alerts, lists, map directions and other such details that would otherwise require taking hands off the steering wheel or a handlebar to operate the mobile phone. It is quite like a smartwatch but should be more convenient since you don't even have to hold up your arm to wake the smartwatch. Bosch says that the Smartglasses Light Drive will be ideal for driving, cycling or motorcycle riding.

Bosch could soon supply the Light Drive systems to eyewear manufacturers which could then retail it in different levels of specification and control options or design their own interface for use with smart devices. Whether you're looking for new glasses or upgrading your prescription ones or if you just want to play with the augmented reality, it is an interesting proposition. Bosch will be rolling it out in 2021.