Bosch inaugurates new plant near Bengaluru: Bidadi plant to be carbon neutral by 2020

Bosch has inaugurated its expanded plant for mobility solutions in Bidadi (Phase II), located some 35 km from Bengaluru. The plant features the latest Industry 4.0 solutions and carbon-neutral technology. “Bosch is taking a further step toward more efficient, more flexible, and sustainable manufacturing in India in order to boost competitiveness and meet rising demand in the local market,” said Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “The new Bidadi plant will further boost India’s strong role in the Bosch Group’s global network.” The company has invested 31 million euros in the new facility. The Bidadi plant will accommodate almost 2,500 associates by the end of 2019.

Bosch's Bidadi plant will act as a local hub for the development of Bosch powertrain solutions and manufacture of automotive products such as common rail single-cylinder pumps and high-pressure rails. “It is important for Bosch to leverage our expertise in manufacturing operations and combine it with technology and digitalization to build lean manufacturing facilities,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, the managing director and president of the Bosch Group in India.

From Adugodi to Bidadi: one of Bosch’s largest-ever relocation projects

Bidadi Phase I witnessed a shift of around 500 people from the existing manufacturing facility in Adugodi to Bidadi, along with manufacturing operations for the new-generation powertrain solutions products. Now, Phase II has witnessed the shift of around 2,000 people, as well as 760 units of machinery and equipment. This movement is one of the largest relocation projects ever undertaken by Bosch. The former Adugodi manufacturing site is being converted into a high-tech engineering center and is slated to become the largest Bosch technology campus outside Germany.

Sustainable manufacturing: Bidadi plant to be carbon neutral by 2020

Bosch plans to be fully climate-neutral as early as next year. Its, over 400 locations worldwide, together with their engineering, manufacturing, and administrative facilities, will no longer leave a carbon footprint. This will make Bosch the first major industrial enterprise to achieve this ambitious goal in a little over a year. In line with this target, the Bidadi plant has been built to be leaner and more sustainable.

Also read: Harman invests Rs 350 crore in Connected Car Technologies plant expansion in Pune: To triple production by 2021

Increased production efficiency: Digitally connected manufacturing technologies

Bosch is a leading user and provider of Industry 4.0 solutions and is using them in Bidadi to increase the plant’s efficiency and competitiveness. In its manufacturing operations, the plant uses cobots (collaborative robots), automated visual inspection stations, and Device Bridge software, a local Bosch innovation that can be retrofitted to old machinery to turn them into connected devices, thereby significantly improving processes and reducing defects.

The Bidadi plant has put an intensive system continuous improvement process (SCIP) into place which is the way to achieve sustainable waste-free processes. This will allow it to further improve and maintain safety and quality standards while remaining cost-competitive. Modernizing the machinery and using smart automation solutions have helped make the plant more efficient, and already resulted in remarkable achievements.