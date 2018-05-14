Boring Company tunnel nearing completion: Elon Musk to offer free rides on his fix for LA traffic

Elon Musk's plan to decongest Los Angeles' busy streets is finally taking shape with the first of the underground tunnels nearing completion. Musk's Boring Company aims to revolutionise transportation in LA through tunnels which will have platforms which will carry cars and passenger pods for bicyclists and pedestrians. The Loop transportation system will allow LA folks to bypass the city traffic at high speeds and move around much faster. CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company recently posted a short video of a trip through the Loop tunnel on Instagram.

Elon Musk has said the Loop service will be up and running in the coming months post regulatory requirements have been met and that LA will avail free rides on it. The first phase of the Boring Company includes a 4.3-km stretch in the busy West Los Angeles.

Overall, Musk wants to expand it to a 96-km tunnel network, which would make it one of the largest subway networks in the US. Musk further said that the cyclists and pedestrians will have priority access to the Boring Company tunnels, and it will cost less than a bus ticket.

Musk has not yet full revealed details on how will the Loop transportation system work exactly, but based on the previous proposals, people's cars will be placed on 'electric skates' that will transport them to and fro.

The Boring Company has also invited a lot of criticism as some transportation experts have said that the Loop system will encourage more people to use cars and wait in traffic jams to reach the nearest tunnel entry.

"Super huge thanks to everyone that helped with this project," Musk said on Instagram. "Strong support from public, elected officials & regulators is critical to success."