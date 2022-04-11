Bookings open for new Maruti Suzuki XL6: Features updated engine and interior

Maruti Suzuki has started accepting pre-orders for the updated XL6 that is slated to hit the Indian market soon, with the Next-Gen K-Series engine. The MPV will feature a revised exterior as well.

Maruti Suzuki’s premium arm – NEXA, has started accepting pre-orders for the upcoming new Maruti Suzuki XL6. The three-row vehicle is assumed to launch in the Indian market by this month itself. Recently, the brand has started accepting pre-bookings for the updated Ertiga as well, which quintessentially is a mechanical twin of the XL6.

In terms of changes, the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 is likely to don a slightly revised exterior with the use of reprofiled bumpers and radiator grille. Moreover, the interior is anticipated to come with the updated infotainment unit, along with the addition of some features to the list. The most prominent change will be the new 1.5L motor with Dual Jet and Smart Hybrid technologies. The bookings can be made against a sum of Rs. 11,000 via the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest Nexa outlet.

Announcing the bookings open, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication.”

He further added, “We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers’.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, quoted, “At NEXA, we always bring out products that match and complement customers’ demands. Driving forth the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” Design philosophy of NEXpression, NEXtech and NEXperience, the All-New XL6 will strike a perfect balance, which shall appeal to the modern car buyer. The All-New XL6 is a testament to our commitment to bring the newest technologies to our customers and to provide them with an extraordinary experience.”

Also Read – 2022 Americas MotoGP: Enea Bastianini bags his second win this season