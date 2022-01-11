Bookings open for 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift: Launching this month

Audi India has started accepting bookings for its forthcoming model in the Indian market – the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift. Booking for the Q7 facelift can be made against a sum of Rs. 5 lakh.

Audi has today announced that it has started accepting bookings for the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift in India. Bookings for the luxury SUV can be made against an initial token amount of Rs. 5 lakh. The model will officially launch this month. However, the company has been tight-lipped about its launch date. Interested consumers can make bookings for the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift by either visiting the nearest dealership of the brand or via the carmaker’s website.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “After nine product launches in 2021, we are excited to step into the new year with another incredible offering – the legendary Audi Q7 for which we open bookings today. The Audi Q7 has always been loved by customers for its sheer magnanimous road presence and its versatile performance – on and off the road. With the Audi Q7 we are now taking this up a notch with a new design and features. I am confident that the Audi Q7 will continue to be loved by existing and potential customers who want to join the Audi family.”

The 2022 Audi Q7 facelift will come with features such as adaptive air suspension, Quattro all-wheel drive, and Audi Drive Select, which will aid the SUV with tighter driving dynamics. Furthermore, increased driver assistance will include the company’s lane departure warning system and Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera. The feature list will further include 4-zone air conditioning, 30 -colour contour ambient lighting, air ionizer & aromatization, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system and more.

The updated model of the three-row luxury SUV from the German marquee will be powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI petrol engine, and the company will not offer any diesel engine as an option this time. Talking of the exterior changes, the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift will come with a revised front fascia and rear facet. However, the silhouette remains largely the same. A new design for the Matrix LED headlamps and rear LED tail lamps will also be seen. A set of updated alloy wheels will likewise accentuate the overall appeal of the SUV. There will be two variants on offer, namely Premium Plus and Technology.