Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the smallest four-door car from the Bavarian carmaker in India and is likely to be priced starting from Rs 30 lakh onwards.

By:October 6, 2020 1:56 PM

The smallest BMW in India, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched in India on October 15. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been in the works from quite some time and was on the Indian radar as well. It is set to be the most affordable BMW car in the country and the company’s entry-level sedan. BMW India has now thrown open the doors for a pre-launch booking of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The BMW 2 Series can be booked exclusively at the company’s website. The booking amount is Rs 50,000. However, BMW doesn’t stop here and in fact takes it a step ahead with the customers getting complementary Taj Experiences Gift card worth Rs 50,000. Customers have the option to select Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and Ama Stays & Trails hotels to spend these vouchers. One can choose to splurge on these hotel stays, holiday packages, dining, spa and other experiences.

Prospective customers can check out BMW India’s website for a virtual tour of the car. These bookings will be done through a secure payment portal. BMW India says that the deliveries of this sedan will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. There will be two versions on sale – Sportline and M Sport. Customers get the choice of six body colours. Black upholstery in two different versions will be offered as well. The Sportline comes with 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the M Sport gets 18-inchers.

2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines will be under the hood of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. One can expect the turbo petrol to make 190hp and 280Nm. The diesel too will make similar power but has a higher 400Nm torque to play with. There will be 8-speed automatic transmissions paired with both the engines. Expect the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be priced starting from Rs 30 lakh.

 

