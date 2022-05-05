Bookings for 2022 Audi A8 L open today for Rs. 10 lakh token amount

Pre-orders for the 2022 Audi A8 L can now be made by either visiting the company’s website or a dealership, by paying a sum of Rs. 10 lakh.

The German brand – Audi, has today announced the commencement of bookings for its new flagship sedan in the country – the Audi A8 L. The long-wheelbase iteration of the A8 can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 10 lakh. With new sharper exterior bits, the sedan will begin its innings in the Indian market soon. The Audi A8 L will boast of noticeable presence with its increased length and beefier proportions. The headlamps will be powered by the company’s Digital Matrix LED setup that features animated projections

The interior of A8 L will undoubtedly be a pompous space to spend time in. Taking the rear seat experience to new levels will be the Rear Relaxation Package that brings along a recliner and foot massager to the cabin. Furthermore, a slew of customization packages will be offered on the company’s new flagship sedan. Top-notch luxury, features, and comfort being the prime forte, a host of standout features is what Audi will offer on the new A8 L.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our flagship sedan – the new Audi A8 L. The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand.”

Under the hood, the A8 L will house a 3.0L TFSI turbo-petrol motor that also does duties on the hefty Q7. Here, it will churn out a peak power output of 340 hp and max torque of 540 Nm. A 48V mild-hybrid system will be a part of the package to boost overall performance and efficiency. Furthermore, the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system will channel the power to all four wheels, while the air suspension will do the job of keeping bumps away from the cabin. For bookings, consumers can reach out to their nearest Audi India dealership or visit the company’s website to configure and book their Audi A8 L.

Also Read – Kia India sells 19,019 units in April 2022: Registers 18% YoY growth