Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Audi India has started accepting reservations for the upcoming 2021 Audi Q5 facelift, which is slated to launch later this month. The luxury SUV will go on sale with a 249 Hp power plant.

Audi’s bestseller in the Indian market – Q5, is all set to go on sale again but in a facelifted avatar this time. We earlier reported that the production of the refreshed model has already begun at the company’s manufacturing unit in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Now, the company has started accepting bookings for the Q5 facelift against a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift can be reserved either by visiting an Audi dealership or through the carmaker’s website. The Audi Q5 facelift is slated to launch by the end of this month itself.

In its updated avatar, the Audi Q5 facelift will don some notable cosmetic changes. The most important of all is the new single frame grille with vertical struts. The front bumper will also be a revised unit, giving the SUV a more dynamic appearance. Besides, the new 19-inch S-design alloy wheels will further add to the sporty quotient.

There will be two variants on offer – Technology and Premium Plus. Under the hood, the Q5 facelift will feature the turbo-petrol motor, dishing out a rated power output of 249 Hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. In addition, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive layout will be offered onboard, along with drive select and damping control for the suspension.

On the inside, the Audi Q5 facelift will come with all the bells and whistles like other offerings from the carmaker. It will get Audi’s Park Assist, Virtual Cockpit Plus, Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system and Audi exclusive piano black inlays for the dashboard. Furthermore, the infotainment unit will come with Audi’s new smartphone interface, MMI navigation plus, and wireless phone charger. For the added safety of occupants, there will be 8 airbags in total.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we open bookings for our strong addition to Audi’s successful Q family in India – the Audi Q5. This will be our 9th product launch for 2021 and we couldn’t be more happy about our progress for the year. The new Audi Q5 is a perfect blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment. With its new design that captivates at first glance, we are confident that it will continue to retain its leadership position in the segment and woo the existing and prospective customers.”

