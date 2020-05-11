Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

You can now sit at home and make your dream Audi come to life using Augmented Reality (AR). And then have it delivered right to your doorstep. Here’s how.

Audi India has launched its new digitised platform which will allow people to buy their next car from the comfort of their home, free from the dangers of venturing out in the open. Audi has launched its online car-buying platform and it makes use of the latest form of Augmented Reality technology to do so. It features a full 360° Product Visualiser and customers can book their model of choice from the Audi India website.

Audi has designed the portal to allow customers to configure their Audi, explore finance options, and place an order, all from the comfort of their home. Additionally, existing customers can now book a service on the official website with the option of doorstep pick-up and drop. It is planning to introduce real-time updates and online payment portals soon.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Digital customer-centric initiatives are a key focus area for Audi in India. We have been at the forefront of enabling and introducing future technologies for our customers – including Augmented and Virtual Reality elements. Taking this Digitalization strategy a step forward, we are pleased to announce digital sales for our product portfolio and after-sales support for our existing and future customers. While our belief in a digital future is already profound, the advent of Covid-19 has only made it stronger as to how we interact with our customers going forward. With the initiatives announced today, we are taking digital experiences to the living rooms of our customers and offering them the flexibility to purchase their preferred Audi of choice and even book their next service appointment online.”

To use the Augmented Reality function on the website, customers can scan the QR Code from their hand-held device to experience the Audi product range in Augmented Reality. With the feature, customers can get a 3D visual representation of the vehicle and configure their cars with all the available customisation options on offer for a personalised touch.

Audi claims that the entire process of buying a new Audi from your home requires 10 simple steps. Here are the step-by-step processes explained:-

Step 1: Visit the official Audi website to book your choice of Audi model.

Step 2: Explore the vehicle with a 360° view and know the specific features of the selected model

Step 3: Configure the vehicle (exterior, interior, equipment, features) and then you will receive the QR code that will allow you to see the vehicle in Augmented Reality. A PDF file will also be provided.

Step 4: Approve your choices and then punch in your QR code

Step 5: Register at the Audi e-Commerce platform “Audi Shop”

Step 6: Confirm your purchase through the Audi authenticated payment gateway.

Step 7: You will receive an email confirming the order number along with a receipt.

Step 8: Your nearest Audi dealership will get in touch for the following necessary documentation process which will be done digitally.

Step 9: Customer will be required to make the rest of the payment online via an authenticated payment gateway link provided by their local dealership

Step 10: Customers will also be able to check for and avail “Audi Finance” options.

Following all the necessary processes, the vehicle will then be delivered to the customer doorstep and the entire process will be conducted in a touch-free manner.

Audi India’s current model offering is limited to the A6, A8L and the Q8. Audi had sold out its entire BS4 stock portfolio and will be introducing an all-new line-up once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted which will include the all-new generation A3 sedan and convertible, new A4, A5 Sportback, convertible models, the all-new Q3, new Q5, Q7 for its SUV line up and its new generation of sports cars like the RS5 Coupe, RS6 Avant, RS7 Sportback and the R8 supercar. Audi has also confirmed to introduce its all-new electric car, the Audi e-Tron in India soon.

