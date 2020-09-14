Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

The Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and brings with it a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well as manual/automatic transmission options.

By:September 14, 2020 11:56 AM

upcoming suvs india toyota urban cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser, though its a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza underneath, has got everyone excited and polarised. The latter because of the Maruti connection and how precious little has been done to hide it as well. That it looks almost similar to the Brezza and even the engine option is the same is what is adding fuel to the fire. However, the excitement is about finally having a Toyota-badged SUV in the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket. Bookings for the Urban Cruiser have started and the brand claims to have got substantial bookings. Customers can book the car directly at Toyota dealerships or online for Rs 11,000. In turn, Toyota has now decided to reward these early birds with a special maintenance package. The car launch is expected to happen later this month and here are the exclusive benefits you get if you book the SUV now.

For up to two years, those who have pre-booked the car will get a no-cost periodic maintenance package from Toyota India. The car as it is comes with a three-year warranty or one lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. Called the Respect Package, it is likely that Toyota might bring in this service program at an additional cost once the vehicle is launched. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a mild hybrid system. The engine makes 105hp of power and 138Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter will be available. Only the automatic versions will get the mild-hybrid system, just like in the Vitara Brezza.

Expect around 18kmpl mileage from the automatics while the manual variants might have a slight drop. The Urban Cruiser comes with all the bells and whistles like automatic headlamps, wipers, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start as well as cruise control. Expect prices to start from Rs 8 lakh.

