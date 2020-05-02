Book a Jeep Compass online as FCA starts ‘Touch-free’ sales

The Jeep Compass is the only model that can be booked online currently whereas home delivery will be given once the lockdown ends.

By:Published: May 2, 2020 12:54:09 PM

Like every other maker in India, FCA too has started retail online sales. A prospective customer can visit bookmyjeep.com and secure their FCA car. At this point in time though, only the Jeep Compass can be booked. FCA says there are three easy steps through which one can book their car online. These include submitting details like the customer’s contact information and the like. An OTP confirmation will be sent. Thereafter the customer can choose the variant, colour, transmission and proceed to a page that lets him enter his banking details to transfer the booking amount. A unique ID will be created and used for future reference. The authorised dealer in the customer’s location will call the prospect and guide them through the loan application and other formalities.

If needed, the customer can also get a test drive of the car at their doorstep. Once the lockdown lifts, the customer can choose to have the car delivered at their doorstep. The car will be sanitised and handed over by a sales representative who will follow mandated hygiene procedures. FCA says that there are also special benefits to customers who book their SUV online. These benefits include the fact that the customer doesn’t have to visit a dealership or even physically hand over documents. Everything will be done online. There is also transparency with respect to offers and discounts.

Partha Dutta, president and MD, FCA India exclusively told Express Drives 

FCA is ready with its new retail strategy. We are live with 'Book My Jeep' our digital bookings module. This module is being linked to a 360-degree web-based retail architecture which will include all the necessary processes up to delivery of the vehicle. Test drives and vehicle delivery will be carried out at customers' doorstep. Our new retail strategy is to enhance the convenience for customers by providing them access to the Jeep brand at their fingertips and at the same time give them a compelling alternative to engage with our brand and own our product while they stay put at home. Our dealer network will be linked to our new retail architecture and will provide vehicle information, doorstep test drives and delivery to customers in their territory of operation.

 

