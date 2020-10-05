Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here’s how!

The entire Datsun range is available with a discount including an additional one for corporates. All the Datsun models are petrol only and while manual transmissions are standard, there is also the optional AMT and CVT.

In an industry that is currently thriving on discounts as well as new launches, Datsun India seems to be doing a mix o both. The Japanese brand has three BS6 cars on sale and all of them are available with discounts. Datsun India has limited these offers to only vehicles that are booked till October 15, 2020. Datsun says that the discounts or offers will be different post this date, however the dealers tell us that the offer may be extended. We will start with the biggest car of the lot – the GO+. The Datsun Go+ will give a probable customer a discount of Rs 7,500. This is an early booking discount. At the same time, the customer will also get a cash discount of Rs 15,000. If one is looking to trade in their existing vehicle, an additional Rs 20,000 discount is applicable.

On the Datsun Go, the same benefits apply. However prospective customers will get a Rs 20,000 cash discount in place of the 15 on the Go+. As for the smallest car in the portfolio, the redi-Go, one will get Rs 7,000 early booking discount and then there is also a similar amount as a cash discount. There is also the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. All the cars also come with a corporate discount.

Datsun India sold less than 1,000 cars last month. Datsun brand as a whole has been discontinued in places like Indonesia. However, in the Indian market, it is the Datsuns that are the bread and butter models. While we aren’t sure of any new models that will be coming up in the line-up, the Datsun-based Nissan Magnite will be launched earlier next year. It will come with a turbo petrol engine and CVT. The company is betting big on the Magnite. It is a sub-4m SUV that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Kia Sonet.

