Bomb proof 2019 Range Rover Sentinel: 375 hp luxury SUV that might defeat death!

Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations has revealed the new 2019 Range Rover Sentinel with new features and better safety. The vehicle has been designed and engineered by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations and is built at the SV Technical Centre in Warwickshire. The new 2019 Range Rover Sentinel claims to offer occupant security with world-class comfort. The company says that at its core is a protection cell built to stringent whole vehicle standards and in accordance with full ballistic and blast certification. The enhanced body is engineered to face modern and unconventional forms of attack, including improvised explosive device (IED) fragmentation blasts. Sentinel is fitted with armoured glass in order to help protect occupants from attack. Further security systems includes the option for a specially configured front window which drops a maximum of 150 mm for document delivery, while it also features a public address system allowing occupants to address people outside the vehicle without leaving their secure environment. The vehicle can also be had with siren and emergency lighting packs.

The interior also features Land Rover’s latest Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with two 25.4 cm (10) high resolution touch screens. Featuring the latest Range Rover exterior design elements, including LED lighting, Sentinel is now offered with the optional Black Pack which adds black finishes to offer a sportier appeal. The chassis, suspension, braking and electronic stability systems are all optimised to retain Range Rover’s on-road dynamics. The vehicle comes with specially manufactured wheels incorporate a run-flat system so the vehicle can be driven over distances of more than 50 km at speeds of 80 km/h if a tyre is damaged.

The 280 kW 5.0 l Supercharged V8 petrol engine gives a 29 kW power uplift over the V6 petrol fitted previously, ensuring the armoured SUV retains exceptional Range Rover performance across all terrains. Carrying more than one tonne of armour plate and glass, Sentinel will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 10.4 s, with top speed limited to 193 km/h.

Commenting on the reveal of the new 2019 Range Rover Sentinel, Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said that the Range Rover Sentinel delivers the exceptional protection and security required by our VIP clients without compromising the superior refinement of the latest Range Rover. He added that the addition of the more powerful 5.0 l Supercharged V8 engine and a redesigned interior ensures a heightened level of performance and occupant safety.

The updated Range Rover Sentinel will make its debut at the Home Office Security and Policing show from 5-7 March 2019, at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.