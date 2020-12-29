Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi gifts herself a BMW 5 Series worth Rs 55 lakh: See pics!

The BMW 5 Series goes up against the likes of some of the finest and popular luxury sedans like Audi A6, Volvo S90, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and also, the Jaguar XF. Nora Fatehi is now a proud owner!

Bollywood actors have a never ending association with luxury cars! More often than not, the celebrities keep getting snapped driving, stepping in or stepping out of a luxury car by the paparazzi. At the same time, many of them are hard core car lovers and one celebrity that has recently shown her love for luxury cars is none other than Nora Fatehi. The actress has recently purchased a brand-new BMW 5 Series luxury saloon. Nora took the delivery of the car from a BMW Mumbai dealership and the brand itself shared the pictures of the actress on its official social media handles. Now, if you have been wondering about the price of the car, the 2020 BMW 5 Series is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea and its price in India starts at Rs 55.40 lakh with the number reaching up till Rs 68.39 lakh for the range topping variant. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW India (@bmwindia_official)

However, it is currently unclear as of now as to which variant of the 5 Series has been purchased by Nora Fatehi. The BMW 5 Series goes up against the likes of some of the finest luxury sedans like Audi A6, Volvo S90, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and also, the Jaguar XF. The 5 Series comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol develops 249 bhp of power along with 350 Nm of torque, the 2.0-litre turbo diesel is good for churning out 187 hp and 400 Nm. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 530d M Sport draws power from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 261 hp and 620 Nm of power and torque respectively.

All engine options get an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. Prime features on the 2020 BMW 5 Series include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, gesture control and also, Apple CarPlay connectivity. The audiophiles don’t get disappointed too as the car also features a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Team Express Drives conveys best wishes to Nora on her new possession!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.