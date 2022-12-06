Bollywood actor Sonu Sood brings home a brand new BMW 7 Series

Sonu Sood has brought home a brand new BMW 7 Series luxury sedan worth Rs 1.51 crore, ex-showroom. This generous Bollywood actor’s garage also includes the Porsche Panamera, Audi Q7, etc.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has always been in the news for his charity work, especially during the covid pandemic. Often regarded as a real-life hero, he recently brought home a brand new BMW 7 Series luxury sedan worth Rs 1.51 crore, ex-showroom. This generous Bollywood actor posted images of himself posing with the swanky Bimmer on social media platforms.

Sonu Sood purchased the M Sport Edition of the BMW 7 Series luxury sedan that is finished in a beautiful Alpine white shade. The actor got himself the petrol variant of the car. He captioned, “Are you ready to Drift, Rock, Eat and Repeat? Well then head over to Joytown at JLN stadium on the 10th and 11th of December for a one-of-a-kind experience by BMW. Have a great time Delhi! @bmwindia_official”

Powering the BMW 7 Series is a 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder petrol engine that develops 286 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to a 113 bhp electric motor and the combined output of the powertrain is 394 bhp and 600 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed AT as standard and the power is channeled to all all-four wheels via BMW’s xDrive AWD system.

The BMW 7 Series also gets a 3.0-litre diesel motor. It is worth mentioning that the German car manufacturer will soon launch the next-gen 7 Series in the country. Talking about Sonu Sood’s car collection, this generous Bollywood actor’s garage also includes the Porsche Panamera, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, etc.

