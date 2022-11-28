Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor and wife Gautami Kapoor buy a Ferrari Portofino M worth over Rs. 3.5 crore

Ram Kapoor’s collection of cars includes a Porsche 911 Carrera S, a Mercedes-AMG G63 and a BMW X5.

Famous television and Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor and his wife, who is also an actress, have brought home a sparkling new Ferrari Portofino M sports car that is priced at a whopping Rs. 3.5 crore. This is not the first time that the 49-year-old has been papped with a swanky car as Kapoor is as much of a petrolhead as he is an actor. Ram Kapoor’s collection of cars includes a Porsche 911 Carrera S, a Mercedes-AMG G63 that he drove to the Ferrari showroom to receive his new car and a BMW X5. He also owns a couple of motorcycles such as the BMW R 18, Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse and the BMW K 1600 B, among others.

Ram Kapoor is quite a popular face in the TV industry famous for his role in Hindi television soap called ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’, ‘Kasamh Se’ etc.

Ram Kapoor’s Ferrari Portofino M is finished in Rosso Corsa paint shade and as per reports, it has all the optional extras added to it. The sportscar also gets a luxurious Alcantara Cuoio interior and a convertible hard rooftop. At the time of its launch, the Portofino M was priced at Rs. 3.5 crore, ex-showroom and since Kapoor has gone for almost all of the optional extras, the supercar is sure to be worth a lot more.

A little about the Italian supercar, the M in the Portofino M stands for ‘modification’ which signifies that this car gets several additions over the standard Portofino such as a new dual-clutch transmission which is an 8-speed unit, Variable Boost Management, a control software developed by Ferrari that adjusts torque delivery to suit the selected gear. The Portofino M draws power from a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 producing 604 bhp while claiming to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.45 seconds.