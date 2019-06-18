Bolero pickup sales expected to increase by 12 per cent in FY20: Mahindra

During the ongoing fiscal, Mahindra and Mahindra expected a 10 to 12 per cent increase in sales of its Bolero pickups, as a senior executive of the USD 20 billion-group said Tuesday. Vikram Garga Vice President- Marketing Automotive Division of M&M said the group sold 1.62 lakh Bolero Pickup range vehicles in FY-2019, compared to 1. 49 lakh in FY-2018, registering a nine per cent growth. He further added that the Bolero is their flagship product and commands an 86 per cent market share in the commercial vehicle segment. And that the company sees a rise of 10 to 12 per cent in the sales of pick-ups.

He launched the new Bolero Camper Gold Zx, a double cabin pick up with a one-tonne payload capacity, in the Telangana market. Garga said the Bolero Camper range, including the new vehicle, is being manufactured in M&M's Zaheerabad, Telangana plant.

In other news, Mahindra has just launched the Signature edition of its iconic off-roader Thar in India. Only to be made in a limited run of 700 units, this is the last chance for one to own the current generation iteration of this 4x4 before it makes way for new-gen which is set to launch in India soon. The signature edition comes with several visual updates, these include new alloy wheels, exclusive paint schemes and new cabin upholstery among others. The next-generation Mahindra Thar has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times. Going through these images, it becomes quite clear the new iteration of this 4x4 is going to be somewhat bigger in comparison to the current gen. Not only this but reportedly, the interiors of the new Thar will get more features as well as use better quality interiors.