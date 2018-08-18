BMWs Bubble Car is coming back! Charming design and 120 km range

BMW’s famous, or more so, should we say infamous bubble car aka the Isletta, was discontinued about 56 years ago after the vehicle sold more than 1,60,000 units. Now, two Swiss brothers by the name of Oliver and Merlin Ouboter have now decided to bring back the iconic Isletta with a slightly modern flavour. The car will be called the Microlino, and with drop its single cylinder petrol motor for a modest 20 horsepower electric motor. The Microlino will continue the Isletta ’s iconic front door. The Ouboter brothers, have a heritage in the auto industry considering their father Wim made millions selling modernized kick-scooters. They plan to launch, or should we say, relaunch the car by this December.

Chief Marketing Officer Merlin Ouboter of the Swiss brand Microlino AG showcased the car for the press, while brother Oliver claimed that the average modern car is too large for practical use. When studies on average journey’s by car showed that most usage of transport involves a maximum of 2 passengers with a range of less than 35 kms. This is not the first time the car has been displayed for the public, with the two prototypes being built in China for a showcase at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. The Microlino quickly became the object of attraction from enthusiasts from all over the world with fond memories of BMW iconic Bubble car.

CMO of Microlino AG, 22-year-old Merlin said that they started with a list of reservation with 500 spots, and those were filled in four days. Interestingly, this German car will be built by an Italian manufacturer Tazzari, which has a 50 percent stake in the project and eventually plans to produce 5,000 of the vehicles per year. Although for a small electric car with limited range, the Microlino is priced at Rs 9.58 lakhs sans duties. The standard vehicle has a range of 120 km and a top speed of 90 km/h. It charges in four hours from a normal plug for roughly 1.50 euros. Its trunk holds up to 300 liters, while the instrumentation is bare bones.