BMW XM hybrid launched in India at Rs 2.60 crore

BMW XM SUV launched in India at Rs 2.60 crore. The new BMW XM is the first hybrid M model and will be the carmaker’s flagship offering in India.

BMW has launched its flagship XM SUV in India at Rs 2.60 crore ex-showroom. The BMW XM was launched at the same event where the new BMW M340i xDrive was launched, alongside the new BMW S1000 RR.

The new BMW XM SUV is the first M model to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor that makes 644bhp and 800Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic gearbox that drives all four wheels.

The new BMW XM SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds and can run in pure electric mode for 80km. Also, a more powerful version of the XM, called Label Red, will be launched sometime in September 2023 for the international markets. The BMW XM Label Red will make 738bhp and 1,000Nm of torque.

In terms of design, the new BMW XM is similar in size to the BMW X7 but features a more aggressive design language. The XM gets a large kidney grille highlighted in gold, a split headlamp design, 21-inch wheels, and vertically stacked exhausts at the rear. Customers can also opt for 22 or 23-inch wheels.

Inside, the new BMW XM features an ‘M Lounge’ at the rear, designed for comfort, while the SUV features a 14.9-inch infotainment system with all the connected car tech offered by the carmaker, while a smaller 12.3-inch display acts as the instrument cluster.

Safety features on the BMW XM include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors and camera, ADAS, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. The vehicle also gets a four-zone climate control system and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.