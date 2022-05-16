BMW XM completes testing: Production model gets new hybrid powertrain and suspension

The production-spec BMW XM seems to have a lower powered engine but one that still might pack a punch. It will also get M specific brakes and suspension, once launched.

To mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH, the automaker will be bringing in a new performance-oriented hybrid vehicle. The BMW XM was teased a while back and now we have got news that the vehicle has been under rigorous testing to tune the suspension and engine response in the best possible way. It won’t be long before we have the final iteration of the XM running on roads as BMW says it will go into production in December 2022 at the US BMW Group Spartanburg plant.

The MX gets a newly developed V8, petrol engine combined with an electric motor. The total power output of the vehicle stands at 643bhp while the total torque is 800Nm. These figures are lower than the ones quoted for the XM concept back in 2021. When BMW first unveiled the concept, it had a power output of 737bhp and a peak torque of 1,000Nm. Granted that the drop in figures is significant, but 600+bhp is nothing to sniff at. All of the power is sent to all four wheels via the first hybrid-specific M xDrive four-wheel drive system. There is also an electronically controlled differential lock in the rear axle transmission. What has not changed is the promise of delivering 80km on the WLTP cycle when driving in the electric mode.

BMW has been testing the vehicle in a variety of conditions and making sure that it delivers a desirable performance no matter the scenery. Highway, performance, city traffic and winding mountain roads are all part of the testing conditions.

The fact that the new BMW XM was designed as a pure BMW M automobile is also evident from its almost perfect 50: 50 axle-load distribution and its suspension technology. The new BMW XM is equipped with an Adaptive M Professional suspension as standard. This also includes a model-specific version of the springs and the electronically controlled shock absorbers as well as – for the first time in a BMW M automobile – an electromechanical roll stabilising system with 48-volt technology. With the additional Active Roll Comfort function, it reduces rolling movements due to uneven road surfaces on one side. At the same time, it actively adjusts the body height on the corresponding side of the vehicle. Integral Active Steering is also part of the standard equipment of a BMW M automobile for the first time and promotes agility and cornering dynamics as well as driving stability when changing lanes.

With this combination, a model-specific M brake system and the latest generation of the integrated brake system, as well as optional M light-alloy wheels up to 23 inches in size, the new BMW XM offers handling that can be precisely controlled even in highly dynamic driving situations.

“With the debut of the BMW XM at the end of our anniversary year, we are looking into the future, where BMW M will continue to break with conventions and push boundaries,” says Franciscus van Meel, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH. “Electrification gives us new opportunities to demonstrate that unmistakable M feeling in a fascinating way and transfer it to the road. Regardless of their drive technology, our performance and high-performance cars will continue to possess an unmistakable and authentic M character in the future.”