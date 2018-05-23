BMW’s X8, their soon to be flagship SUV is set to be unveiled in 2020. The coupe design SUV will not only be the most expensive SUV offering from BMW but is likely to take on the likes of the Range Rover Coupe and the upcoming Audi Q8. In fact, with all the bells and whistles the X8 is likely to be able to take on base variants of the Rolls Royce' Cullinan and the Bentley Bentayga as well. The product name has already been trademarked by BMW in counties across the globe including South East Asia.

What is unsure up unto this point is whether BMW will go with a coupe X7 platform or use the X7s Long wheelbase platform. The X7 for those of you that haven't made the connect yet is the car that BMW showcased at the 2028 Geneva Motor show. If BMW does choose the long wheelbase platform, the result would be more interior space while still allowing for that signature coupe design. Regardless of the platform, it is still likely that the X8 will feature the option of either four of five seats rather than the 7 seat configuration of the X7. The ethos as such will be to build a luxurious car for the chauffeur driven elite contrasting to the X7s slightly more practical design.

The powertrain for the X8 is likely to come from the same one as the X7. Although it is likely that it will use a high powered petrol and a plug in hybrid as it's mainstay motors. The hot version will also likely join the line-up using the 6.6 litre V12 from the 7 series making 600hp ! Either way, the X8 coupe SUV is likely to be one of the most exciting cars to come out of BMW in recent times, that, aside of course from the 8-series.