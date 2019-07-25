BMW X7 launched in India: 7-seater Mercedes GLS competitor in a brand new avatar

BMW has long since been toying with the idea of a new SUV that will sit above the X5. You know the company was presenting the X5 as a full-size alternative to the Range Rover and GLS. However, now it doesn't have to make do as the new X7 has been launched in India. Priced at Rs 98.90 crore, the X7 will be the flagship BMW SUV. Bookings have started while deliveries will begin in a few months time. The SUV is brought in as a CKD and hence the competitive pricing. The BMW X7 has been launched in India in two variants, these are namely xDrive40i and the xDrive30d.

Like on the 7 Series, BMW has persisted with a macho kidney grille. This big theme continues on the sides where there are 20-inch alloys while the rear to looks massive. The details on the inside are similar to that of the 7 Series and almost everything you think of is available.

BMW offers a twin-turbo, 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre petrol engine that produces 340PS and 450Nm in the xDrive40i. 0-100kmph is done in 6.1s while the top speed is just shy of 250kmph. The diesel engine, in the xDrive30d, is a 3.0-litre unit too and produces 265PS and 620Nm. 0-100kmph is done in 7s while the top speed is closer to 220kmph.

The BMW X7, being the flagship SUV for the German car manufacturer, comes with a plethora of features and creature comforts. Inside the cabin, this SUV offers BMW's third-generation heads-up display, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bowers and Wilkins 3D surrounds sound system, ambient air package, ambient lighting package, cooled and heated cupholders to name a few.

The BMW X7 comes with several driver assistance systems as well. The list includes traffic jam assistant, lane-keeping assistant. steering assistant, automatic speed limit to name a few. The X7 offers a decent luggage space. With all the rows up-right, this luxury SUV has a boot capacity of 326-litres. With the third row down, it increases to 750-liters while with the 2nd row down, it goes up to 2,120-liters.