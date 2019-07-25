BMW X7 and 7 Series India launch live updates: Prices, Features, Images and Specification

BMW will launch their flagship models in India with the tried and tested BMW 7-Series in its all ew 2020 avatar while the BMW X7 behemoth of an SUV will also make its debut launch for the Indian market. The 7-Series is BMW's flagship sedan which rivals the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, Lexus LS and the Jaguar XJ. As for the BMW X7 SUV, the X7 will compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, Lexus LX and the Range Rover Autobiography in India. Being the flagship models from BMW, the 7 Series and the X7 have cabins draped in the finest materials and loaded with technology to create the most comfortable and opulent occupant experience possible. BMW has a facility located in Tamil Nadu to locally assemble popular products for the Indian market. Among its product lineup, the BMW already assembles the 7 Series models in India and the popular variants of the 7 Series will continue to be assembled. with the new entrant BMW X7 SUV, BMW is likely to introduce the SUV as a fully imported unit through the (CBU) route, while depending on the demand, begin assembling the X7 in India as well. More details will be revealed as the two vehicles are launched today, so stay tuned for more updates!