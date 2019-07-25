BMW X7 and 7 Series India launch live updates: Prices, Features, Images and Specification

  1. Auto
BMW X7 and 7 Series India Launch Live Updates: BMW India will be launching their flagship sedan the BMW 7 Series along with their brand new flagship SUV the BMW X7 and will come with latest generation technology and features.

BMW will launch their flagship models in India with the tried and tested BMW 7-Series in its all ew 2020 avatar while the BMW X7 behemoth of an SUV will also make its debut launch for the Indian market. The 7-Series is BMW's flagship sedan which rivals the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, Lexus LS and the Jaguar XJ. As for the BMW X7 SUV, the X7 will compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, Lexus LX and the Range Rover Autobiography in India. Being the flagship models from BMW, the 7 Series and the X7 have cabins draped in the finest materials and loaded with technology to create the most comfortable and opulent occupant experience possible. BMW has a facility located in Tamil Nadu to locally assemble popular products for the Indian market. Among its product lineup, the BMW already assembles the 7 Series models in India and the popular variants of the 7 Series will continue to be assembled. with the new entrant BMW X7 SUV, BMW is likely to introduce the SUV as a fully imported unit through the (CBU) route, while depending on the demand, begin assembling the X7 in India as well. More details will be revealed as the two vehicles are launched today, so stay tuned for more updates!

The BMW X7 and the BMW 7 Series uber-luxurious flagship SUV and sedan models will be launched in India with prices expected to start from over 1 crore for the X7 SUV and the 7 Series sedan. The BMW X7 will be the most expensive and largest product from BMW while the 7 Series is BMW's flagship sedan which has been given a heavy makeover with new features and updates. Stay tuned to know more.

