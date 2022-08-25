scorecardresearch

BMW X7 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.20 crore

The new BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.20 crore, ex-showroom. This is the fifth Jahre Edition BMW car in India and it celebrates this German car manufacturer’s M division’s 50th anniversary.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
BMW X7 50 Jahre M Edition
BMW India has today introduced the Jahre M Edition of its flagship SUV, X7, in the country. The new 2022 BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.20 crore, ex-showroom. This is the fifth Jahre Edition BMW car in India and it celebrates this German car manufacturer’s performance-oriented M division’s 50th anniversary. 

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has already launched the Jahre Editions of the M340i, 630i M Sport, 530i M Sport, M4 Competition, and the X7. The company will launch four more exclusive edition models in the country, taking the total count to ten. Talking about the new X7 50 Jahre M Edition, it will be locally produced at the BMW Group India plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Bookings for the BMW X7 50 Jahre M Edition are now open and one can book it online on the company’s official website. This exclusive edition comes in a petrol variant only. Powering this flagship SUV is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. It churns out 340 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission.

BMW claims that it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds. Compared to the regular X7, the 50 Jahre M Edition gets some cosmetic updates, including a gloss black kidney grille, additional M badges on the body, 21-inch jet black alloy wheels, and gloss black brake callipers. It is offered in two paint schemes – Mineral White and Carbon Black. BMW is also offering an optional M Accessories package with the SUV.

