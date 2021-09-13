BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants have also been added with a spread of driver assistance systems. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.

BMW India today launched the new BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus and BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus at Rs Rs 79,50,000 and Rs 77,90,000 (ex-showroom), respectively. The two are locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai and can now be booked at shop.bmw.in. The X5 is offered with the options of BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms and start at Rs 1.55 per km.

BMW X5 xDrive30d is powered by a three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X5 xDrive40i produces 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

The two get BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control, and adaptive suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers.

Among several other features, the two boast a host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies that include BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes a 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a 12.3” screen and a control display also measuring 12.3”.

The cars have also been added with a spread of driver assistance systems. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. The car features a new 205W HiFi loudspeaker system.

