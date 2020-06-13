BMW X5 SportX diesel variant launched: Most affordable X5’s price, specs, features

The BMW X5 SportX variant loses out on the goodies from the mid-spec variant but packs in the same engine-gearbox and comes with a Rs 8 lakh price advantage.

By:Published: June 13, 2020 2:57 PM
Image used for representation

BMW India has been silently rolling out new variants of its existing line-up. While earlier it was the BMW 3 Series, followed by the X7, it is now the turn of the BMW X5. A more affordable version of the BMW X5 is now available in showrooms. The BMW X5 SportX diesel variant is priced at Rs 74.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This price is Rs 8 lakh less than that of the xLine model and Rs 10.6 lakh lower than the range-topping M Sport variant, ex-showroom. The SportX trim loses out on a bit of features to make for this compelling price point, the details of which are listed below.  This new entry-level variant will help customers to switch from the smaller X4 to the X5 with a bit of ease.

Also Read BMW X5 review

The BMW X5 SportX variant misses out on the laser headlights, styling package, aluminium running board, roof rails, 20-inch alloy wheels, and electrically operated tail gate with split function.  Electrically operated front seats with lumbar function, type-C USB connectors from the front seat backrest, leather steering wheel, LCD key display, 16-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, wireless charging and 360-degree surround camera. The safety features remain the same for all the models.

There is no major change to the BS6 diesel engine. It is a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder unit that makes 265hp of power and 620Nm. The transmission is still an 8-speed automatic but it loses out on the paddle shifters. The claimed 0-100kmph acceleration time is 6.5s. There is no change in the claimed fuel efficiency either – 13.8kmpl. BMW also provides all-wheel drive with the SportX variant.

Amongst the other changes, the X5 base variant loses out on the launch control function, and air suspension. Moreover, at first glance, it is very difficult to tell if this is the base variant. What customers stand to gain is a bigger car at a lower price.

