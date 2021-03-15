BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

BMW X5 M Competition is powered by the latest-generation 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8 engine developed on the racetrack.

March 15, 2021

BMW India launched the X5 M Competition in India in November 2020 at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). Brought in through the CBU route as a direct import, the X5 M Competition is the brawnier SUV cousin of the M5 Competition. The BMW X5 M Competition is available in Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Marina Bay Blue, Donnington Grey, Manhattan Green and Tornado Red exterior colour options as standard. As an option, BMW Individual colours like Tanzanite Blue and Ametrine are also on offer.

BMW X5 M Competition is powered by the latest-generation 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8 engine developed on the racetrack. The engine is capable of producing 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 750 Nm between 1,800 – 5,600 rpm. The engine is mated to the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission which is tuned to offer quick gear changes, and channel the power and torque to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential.

All the clever tech and the brawny power from the V8 propels the X5 M Competition from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and onto a limited top speed of 250kph. The M Modes on the X5 M Competition offer a new TRACK setting in addition to ROAD and SPORT modes.

The cabin can be specced with all-black Extended Merino Leather as standard. But, Full Merino Leather interiors with a choice of Silverstone, Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey, Taruma Brown, Black or Ivory White/Night Blue with colour matched Alcantara headliner will also be offered on the SUV.

The cabin offers a similar design dash as the regular X5 and X5 M models, of course with many personalisation elements. The driver gets a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay.

