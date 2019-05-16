X5 BMW 2019 Price, Specifications, Features, Highlights: The BMW X5 now in its fourth-generation has been a major success around the world for the Bavarian automaker. Globally, BMW has sold over 2.2 million units of the BMW X5 since it was first introduced in 1999. This also spawned a full range of other SUVs that BMW now currently sell like the BMW X1, X2, X3, X4, X6 and the upcoming BMW X7 flagship. While BMW prefers to identify their off-roaders as SAVs (Sports Activity Vehicle), as they reckon that their range of tall riding vehicles can deliver car-like driving dynamics, rather than utility. The BMW X5 is a brand new model that replaces the F15 generation with the G05 generation. The 2019 X5 is expected to be launched in India with petrol and diesel engines on offer, along with a host of new features like an all-digital instrument cluster, their latest generation i-Drive infotainment system along with a long list of other features.
2019 X5 BMW India Launch Highlights: Specifications, price, features and images
BMW X5 2019 Price in India Live Updates: The BMW X5 has now be launched in India. The X5 competes with the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, Jaguar F-Pace and the Range Rover Sport.
By: Rahul Kapoor | Updated: May 16, 2019 1:32:20 pm
Highlights
BMW X5 Engine Specs
The all-new BMW X5 has been launched with two engine options. The xDrive30d diesel engine is a 2,993cc in-line 6-cylinder motor that produces 261bhp @ 4,000rpm and 620Nm @ 2,000-2,500rpm. The xDrive40i petrol variant is a 2,998cc, in-line 6-cylinder engine. This motor is tuned to develops 340bhp 5,500 – 6,500rpm and 450Nm of torque @ 1,500-5,200rpm. Both engines are mated to 8-speed automatic gearboxes sourced from ZF.
The petrol variant accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds, while it maxes out at 243kmph. The 3.0-litre diesel, however, takes 6.5 seconds from 0-100kmph and has a top speed of 230kmph.
Sachin Tendulkar's favourite feature!
The launch was marked by the presence of cricket legend - Sachin Tendulkar, who has driven the new X5 and is a huge fan of the new enlarged and bolder signature Kidney Grille.
2019 BMW X5 - FInally Off-Road Worthy?
One of the biggest complaints people had with the X5 was that it wasn't really considered good offroad. The all-new BMW X5 now features a new xDrive all-wheel-drive system with four new off-road driving modes - xROCKS, xSAND, xGRAVEL and xSNOW.
2019 BMW X5 Price in India
The 2019 BMW X5 fourth generation has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs starting price of Rs 72.90 lakh. The SUV will be offered in two diesel variants xDrive30 Sport which will be the base offering and xDrive30d xLine which is priced at Rs 82.4 lakh, The petrol offering will be limited to the xDrive40i M-Sport which is also priced at Rs 82.4 lakh. Prices are higher than originally expected.
BMW X5 2019 - Design Updates
Fourth -Generation BMW X5 is larger than before in terms of dimensions. At the front, the SUV features larger BMW signature Kidney grille, X shape elements in the headlamps, along with wider led tail lamps.
BMW X5 2019 - Engines
The BMW X5 2019 globally is offered with three engine options, a 3.0-litre turbo diesel (xDrive30d), 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol (xDrive40i) and 3.0-litre turbo diesel with added performance labelled as the M50d. All engines are in-line 6-cylinder motors, all of which are mated to 8-Speed automatic transmissions. BMW will confirm today which of these engine options will be offered in India.
2019 BMW X5 - Expected Price
The previous model of the BMW X5 when it was discontinued from India was priced around Rs 68 Lakh range. The new Fourth-Generation model is now expected to be launched marginally higher, yet a similar price range, with some models being priced at the Rs 70 lakh mark.
The new X5 comes with parking assistance with a surround view camera, along with reversing assistance - the system keeps a record of 50m of where the car has driven and assists during parking in tight spots.
The centre console of the new BMW X5 features the new 'Crafted Clarity' on the gear selector and others switchgear. The entire iDrive infotainment system can be controlled from the buttons and dial.
The larger dimensions of the all-new BMW X5 means that the interior is more spacious. BMW claims that the cabin has been designed with sporty ambience.
BMW India’s success in India comes majorly from the x series 2019 will see a lot of new car launches as well. BMW X7 flagship SUV is ready to be launched in a couple of months. - Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels President (Act.) BMW Group India.
BMW's strategy from 2010-12 was focused on growth as a luxury car manufacturer. While from 2013-17 the company focused on sustainability. Their current strategy is on further expanding in the luxury car market in India. - Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels President (Act.) BMW Group India.
The 2019 BMW X5 being priced in the Rs 70 lakh range will compete against the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE Class, the Range Rover Sport, the Volvo XC90 and the Jaguar F-Pace.
The BMW X5 2019 is a completely new model that is based on the new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform that it shares with other BMW models. The new G05 generation BMW X5 features new sharper styling, new advanced and latest technology, a redesigned interior which is loaded with a list of new features.
The BMW X5 was first introduced in 1999 with as the E53 First-Generation model X5 which BMW identified as an SAV (Sports Activity vehicle) as it delivers car-like driving dynamics in a tall riding off-road vehicle, not necessarily targeting the utility aspect one would normally expect. The second generation E70 BMW X5 was introduced in 2006, which was followed by the F15 (third-generation) in 2013. And now finally the Fourth-Generation model, the G05 BMW X5 has been introduced this year in 2019 and has finally arrived in India.