2019 X5 BMW India Launch Highlights: Specifications, price, features and images

BMW X5 Engine Specs

The all-new BMW X5 has been launched with two engine options. The xDrive30d diesel engine is a 2,993cc in-line 6-cylinder motor that produces 261bhp @ 4,000rpm and 620Nm @ 2,000-2,500rpm. The xDrive40i petrol variant is a 2,998cc, in-line 6-cylinder engine. This motor is tuned to develops 340bhp 5,500 – 6,500rpm and 450Nm of torque @ 1,500-5,200rpm. Both engines are mated to 8-speed automatic gearboxes sourced from ZF.

The petrol variant accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds, while it maxes out at 243kmph. The 3.0-litre diesel, however, takes 6.5 seconds from 0-100kmph and has a top speed of 230kmph.