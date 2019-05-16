2019 X5 BMW India Launch Highlights: Specifications, price, features and images

  1. Auto
BMW X5 2019 Price in India Live Updates: The BMW X5 has now be launched in India. The X5 competes with the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, Jaguar F-Pace and the Range Rover Sport.

X5 BMW 2019 Price, Specifications, Features, Highlights: The BMW X5 now in its fourth-generation has been a major success around the world for the Bavarian automaker. Globally, BMW has sold over 2.2 million units of the BMW X5 since it was first introduced in 1999. This also spawned a full range of other SUVs that BMW now currently sell like the BMW X1, X2, X3, X4, X6 and the upcoming BMW X7 flagship. While BMW prefers to identify their off-roaders as SAVs (Sports Activity Vehicle), as they reckon that their range of tall riding vehicles can deliver car-like driving dynamics, rather than utility. The BMW X5 is a brand new model that replaces the F15 generation with the G05 generation. The 2019 X5 is expected to be launched in India with petrol and diesel engines on offer, along with a host of new features like an all-digital instrument cluster, their latest generation i-Drive infotainment system along with a long list of other features.

Live Blog

X5 BMW 2019 India Launch Live: BMW X5 2019 Price, Features, Review

Highlights

13:28 (IST)16 May 2019
BMW X5 Engine Specs

The all-new BMW X5  has been launched with two engine options. The xDrive30d diesel engine is a 2,993cc in-line 6-cylinder motor that produces 261bhp @ 4,000rpm and 620Nm @ 2,000-2,500rpm. The xDrive40i petrol variant is a 2,998cc, in-line 6-cylinder engine. This motor is tuned to develops 340bhp 5,500 – 6,500rpm  and 450Nm of torque @ 1,500-5,200rpm. Both engines are mated to 8-speed automatic gearboxes sourced from ZF.

The petrol variant accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds, while it maxes out at 243kmph. The 3.0-litre diesel, however, takes 6.5 seconds from 0-100kmph and has a top speed of 230kmph.

13:15 (IST)16 May 2019
Sachin Tendulkar's favourite feature!

The launch was marked by the presence of cricket legend - Sachin Tendulkar, who has driven the new X5 and is a huge fan of the new enlarged and bolder signature Kidney Grille.

13:05 (IST)16 May 2019
360-Degree Camera to aid off-road prowess!

The new X5 comes with parking assistance with a surround view camera, along with reversing assistance - the system keeps a record of 50m of where the car has driven and assists during parking in tight spots.

13:03 (IST)16 May 2019
New centre console with crystal inserts

The centre console of the new BMW X5 features the new 'Crafted Clarity' on the gear selector and others switchgear. The entire iDrive infotainment system can be controlled from the buttons and dial.

12:59 (IST)16 May 2019
2019 BMW X5 - FInally Off-Road Worthy?

One of the biggest complaints people had with the X5 was that it wasn't really considered good offroad. The all-new BMW X5 now features a new xDrive all-wheel-drive system with four new off-road driving modes - xROCKS, xSAND, xGRAVEL and xSNOW.

12:50 (IST)16 May 2019
2019 BMW X5 Price in India

The 2019 BMW X5 fourth generation has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs starting price of Rs 72.90 lakh. The SUV will be offered in two diesel variants xDrive30 Sport which will be the base offering and xDrive30d xLine which is priced at Rs 82.4 lakh, The petrol offering will be limited to the xDrive40i M-Sport which is also priced at Rs 82.4 lakh. Prices are higher than originally expected.

12:42 (IST)16 May 2019
BMW X5 2019 - Interior Updates

The larger dimensions of the all-new BMW X5 means that the interior is more spacious. BMW claims that the cabin has been designed with sporty ambience. 

12:40 (IST)16 May 2019
BMW X5 2019 - Design Updates

Fourth -Generation BMW X5 is larger than before in terms of dimensions. At the front, the SUV features larger BMW signature  Kidney grille, X shape elements in the headlamps, along with wider led tail lamps. 

12:38 (IST)16 May 2019
BMW India's biggest growth contributor

BMW India’s success in India comes majorly from the x series 2019 will see a lot of new car launches as well. BMW X7 flagship SUV is ready to be launched in a couple of months. - Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels President (Act.) BMW  Group India.

12:36 (IST)16 May 2019
BMW India - Expansion focus!

BMW's strategy from 2010-12 was focused on growth as a luxury car manufacturer. While from 2013-17 the company focused on sustainability. Their current strategy is on further expanding in the luxury car market in India. - Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels President (Act.) BMW  Group India.

11:59 (IST)16 May 2019
BMW X5 2019 - Engines

The BMW X5 2019 globally is offered with three engine options, a 3.0-litre turbo diesel (xDrive30d), 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol (xDrive40i) and 3.0-litre turbo diesel with added performance labelled as the M50d. All engines are in-line 6-cylinder motors, all of which are mated to 8-Speed automatic transmissions. BMW will confirm today which of these engine options will be offered in India.

11:44 (IST)16 May 2019
BMW X5 2019 - Competition Check!

The 2019 BMW X5 being priced in the Rs 70 lakh range will compete against the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE Class, the Range Rover Sport, the Volvo XC90  and the Jaguar F-Pace.

11:20 (IST)16 May 2019
2019 BMW X5 - Expected Price

The previous model of the BMW X5 when it was discontinued from India was priced around Rs 68 Lakh range. The new Fourth-Generation model is now expected to be launched marginally higher, yet a similar price range, with some models being priced at the Rs 70 lakh mark. 

10:50 (IST)16 May 2019
2019 BMW X5? Is it all-new?

The BMW X5 2019 is a completely new model that is based on the new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform that it shares with other BMW models. The new G05 generation BMW X5 features new sharper styling, new advanced and latest technology, a redesigned interior which is loaded with a list of new features.

10:41 (IST)16 May 2019
Fourth-Generation BMW X5

The BMW X5 was first introduced in 1999 with as the E53 First-Generation model X5 which BMW identified as an SAV (Sports Activity vehicle) as it delivers car-like driving dynamics in a tall riding off-road vehicle, not necessarily targeting the utility aspect one would normally expect. The second generation E70 BMW X5 was introduced in 2006, which was followed by the F15 (third-generation) in 2013. And now finally the Fourth-Generation model, the G05 BMW X5 has been introduced this year in 2019 and has finally arrived in India. 

 
 
 
The G05 fourth-generation BMW X5 2019 Model Year SUV will now replace the F15 generation X5 in India and is expected to be priced around the Rs 70 lakh range to position it above the X4 and the X6 coupe models. The BMW X5 will come with xDrive all-wheel drive along with petrol and diesel engine options.

